Look at What All the Dems Suddenly Turning on Platner Said After His Numerous Other Credible Disqualifying Scandals

We are now officially on the clock for the Graham Platner campaign death watch, the moment where it has become not if, but when.

On Monday afternoon, the numerous Democrats who had inexplicably defended a man whose scandal list — compiled in less than a year of public life, it must be noted — could have ended 26 other political careers were, alas, forced to distance themselves from him, finally, after yet another credible allegation of abuse.

This time, the difference was that it was by a Democrat, and one who said she decided to come forward with rape allegations to Politico after she saw how another former girlfriend of Platner’s, Lyndsey Fifield, who came forward to The New York Times, was discredited simply because of her political affiliation.

The details of the allegations are by now well known: Platner, allegedly quite drunk (and when is he not during these disqualifying episodes, really?), entered the house of a woman with whom he “had an on-and-off relationship” without permission and then proceeded to know her biblically without permission.

Going through every exact detail of any Graham Platner episode feels superfluous — but suffice it to say this one sounded so wretched, violent, and believable that it occasioned one of these sorts of videos, which are always a sign that the end really is nigh and it’s not just another navigable crisis:

Did the Democrats know Graham Platner was so toxic he needed to be dumped? Yes No

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Platner, of course, insists he’s not quitting but “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward,” which is basically the political version of someone with Stage 4 brain cancer turning to juicing, acupuncture, and laetrile for care: They know what’s going to happen, but what’s the harm in exploring useless alternatives if you’ve already been given a death sentence?

Platner aides are privately talking to the media about the terms under which Platner would consent to step down. If nothing else, this is proof that Platner can, in fact, discern consent in other contexts.

Platner aide lists terms for dropping out: “If he was to step down it would only be with a guarantee of being replaced by a candidate who he believes is true to the values and vision and policy agenda of the campaign that Maine voted for.” @ShaneGoldmacher https://t.co/x2Jyofd0xi — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 7, 2026

And therein lies the problem: We merely adumbrate the details of a rape allegation so vile that it should and would end any other candidacy under any other set of circumstances because we’re now well over a few dozen incidents that should have ended the insurgent far-left hobbyist oysterman’s candidacy shortly after it began last August. Yet, at no point were the Democrats willing to avail themselves of any one of those quite numerous off-ramps before Maine’s June 9 primary. He has the nomination officially sewn up.

Indeed, the field was effectively cleared for him when Democratic Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the race for the Senate seat in April — and the urgency of the Democratic Party in this situation is because, if it wants to replace Platner on the ballot in November in what should be the easiest Senate race for the left to flip in a midterm where they’re out of power, they need to do it by July 13.

Platner denies allegations, then says “We’re taking the time to reflect on the best path forward.” Clock is ticking on Maine’s July 13 deadline for a candidate to withdraw. Seems like that outcome is what this is trending toward. https://t.co/InRAkYfDI8 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) July 6, 2026

So, knowing all that, it’s probably time to take a look back at what Platner’s strongest backers said about him during a race where, at almost every juncture, there was every reason to demand he quit — from a Nazi tattoo to a social media history that would make a 16-year-old edgelord troll blush to other credible allegations of abuse that were dismissed or diminished because, you know, believe all women*. [*Except Republicans.]

Let’s start with arguably his most powerful backer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of the nearby state of Massachusetts: “There can be no tolerance for sexual assault,” Warren said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “With so much at stake, the best path forward is for Graham Platner to step aside as the Democratic nominee and address these serious allegations outside this Senate race.”

Here she is in April, calling Platner “my kind of man.”

ELIZABETH WARREN: Graham Platner is “my kind of man.”pic.twitter.com/d6HsW1vdYN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2026

This was after Platner’s Nazi tattoo and misogynistic, rapey social media past was exposed, but before the Times reported on credible allegations of abuse or other reports emerged about his serial cheating — although one would assume that the Democratic vetting machine probably heard at least whispers that a reckoning like this was coming.

And if you want more proof, let’s look at another top Platner surrogate, Rep. Ro Khanna of California. Here he is Monday:

I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 6, 2026

And here’s Ro Khanna after the Times report of abuse on June 4, saying that “I believe in redemption,” and in the next sentence basically saying that redemption equals being able to beat GOP Sen. Susan Collins and replace her with an anti-Israel progressive:

I unequivocally condemn misogyny and toxicity against women. I believe in redemption.@grahamformaine opposes the war in Iran that Collins supported. Platner supports taxing the billionaires who Collins gave breaks to. Platner believes in Medicare for All, while Collins… pic.twitter.com/YlnkKVvawP — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 7, 2026

A profile in courage, right there.

Meanwhile, pour one out for Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona — a man who has now had to disown not one but two alleged sexual abusers he’s wholeheartedly endorsed, including his former IRL BFF, former California Rep. Eric Swalwell:

He was the same guy a month ago, Ruben. https://t.co/OskATd4Tdf pic.twitter.com/bqtZXK0CoP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2026

Former vice-presidential also-rans? Hey, let’s check that box, too!

REMINDER: It wasn’t a deal breaker for Tim Walz to endorse literal Nazi Graham Platner. https://t.co/d1bLsIZjri pic.twitter.com/LNOXnW6DQi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 7, 2026

And it’s not just elected Democrats who had access to a vetting apparatus and opposition research documents. The left-wing punditocracy, which effectively dismissed other allegations, including the June abuse claims by Fifield, suddenly now thinks it’s high time for Platner to go, if for no other reason than no amount of moral circumambulation can get them out of this anvil on the head.

Here’s former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, now helming “Pod Save America,” saying that “Platner needs to drop out ASAP.”

Platner needs to drop out ASAP – these are awful, credible allegations. Said on the pod after the (also credible) June NYT story that his biggest problem going forward would be credibility. It’s now abundantly clear that he just hasn’t been honest about his past and can’t be… https://t.co/ZP1o1ITmRh — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 6, 2026

And here he is in April, saying that “Graham Platner isn’t just our best and only chance to beat Susan Collins, he’s a good, decent man who’s struggled and grown and is always trying to do better. I hope everyone with reservations takes a little time to get to know the real life version of him, not what the algorithm throws in our faces.”

Graham Platner isn’t just our best and only chance to beat Susan Collins, he’s a good, decent man who’s struggled and grown and is always trying to do better. I hope everyone with reservations takes a little time to get to know the real life version of him, not what the… https://t.co/q0gLFwNzC4 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 30, 2026

Apparently, the algorithm got extremely drunk, broke into Jon Favreau’s home, and changed his opinion without his consent. Allegedly.

To add to the pile, let’s look at popular podcaster Krystal Ball, who now says, “I agree that Platner should drop out. The allegations are horrible and I see no reason why his accuser would lie.” Apparently, after the first round, she seemed to be unaware that allegations existed at all:

So she sees no reason a Democrat woman would lie, just a Republican. Gotcha. To be fair, this is slightly better than what Ball’s husband and co-host, Kyle Kulinski of “Secular Talk” fame, said about Platner when these allegations were in the process of percolating.

Platner could’ve sexted my mom and I’d still vote for him — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) May 30, 2026

To be fair again, Kulinski hadn’t disowned Platner on X as of early Tuesday morning, so he may actually still be sticking to that exceptionally low standard for Democrat electability.

And we’re just talking the people who were loudly in Platner’s corner but dropped him like Eric Swalwell the moment the Politico report hit. Every heavy hitter from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to Sens. Cory Booker, Mark Kelly, Ed Markey, Jon Ossoff, Adam Schiff, and Elissa Slotkin has officially called on him to withdraw, the same publication reported. NBC News’ Natasha Korecki said that the rest of the party was angry because “some Dems charge that poor vetting could cost them the majority.”

Anger is ripping through the Democratic Party as Platner’s candidacy teeters and some Dems charge that poor vetting could cost them the majority. w/ @sahilkapur https://t.co/1Biwrypqxy — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) July 7, 2026

What “poor vetting”? He was vetted. Quite publicly. Which is the whole point, and the whole problem.

The moment we had a picture of him shirtless with a Nazi tattoo should have been the moment every Democrat said, “whoa, we don’t want to be a part of this!” I mean, we’d all finally found a real, genuine Nazi trying to enter American government — not just some person being compared to Hitler because they wanted lower taxes or immigration policy enforcement. This could have been a unifying moment in the body politic: Hey, we got one! Finally, an actual person who expresses sympathy with the NSDAP and the SS by literally getting a tattoo of their symbol on his upper torso! We all think this creep should be out of politics, right?

No, we all didn’t. Some Democrats saw this meteor coming and stayed far away, but most resigned themselves to the fact that Mills was old and running a half-hearted campaign anyway, and Platner was young and dynamic and dragged in all the dirtball closet anti-Semites who hide behind phrases like “I’m actually just anti-Zionism” and “AIPAC money controls Washington.”

From that moment of original sin, everyone ought to have known what was coming. These Democrats would cosign everything this man had said or done, no matter how bad, under the aegis of it being a Republican op, until they couldn’t.

The hope was, I can only guess, that the moment of reckoning wouldn’t come until after the midterms. I doubt any of these people are mad or surprised it came now. They’re both upset it didn’t come in December, and at least vaguely happy it came just before that pesky July 13 point-of-no-return deadline. Funny how, after all that, there’s still one last off-ramp they’re desperately trying to steer Platner’s campaign toward.

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