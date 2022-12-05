Look at How Fauci's Head Was Placed on This Time Magazine Cover - It Speaks Volumes

With just three weeks remaining before White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci steps down from his 54-year career at the National Institutes of Health, many Americans are furious about the wide-ranging damage caused by his misguided coronavirus guidelines.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Two years ago, the 81-year-old bureaucrat was a liberal media darling who was hyped to mythical levels.

In September 2020, Time magazine plastered Fauci on a fawning cover to tout its annual “100 Most Influential People” list.

This was at the height of the pandemic, so his influence was at its peak then. And anyone who dared to question Fauci’s narrative about the dubious origins of the coronavirus and his pandemic advice was attacked and even banned on social media.

Two years later, Fauci’s popularity has tumbled, with many Americans slamming him for his cavalier flip-flops on masks, school closures, vaccines and the origins of COVID-19.

Now that the scales have fallen off the public’s eyes, the same sycophantic Time cover that had elevated him to godlike status appears sinister.

The placement of Fauci’s face on the cover — with the letter “M” directly behind him — makes it appear as if the coronavirus czar has two devil’s horns sprouting out from the top of his head.

“Dr. Fauci doesn’t sugarcoat his words and refuses to be pressured by politicians. He delivers the truth, as difficult as it may be to hear, earnestly and with one goal: to save lives,” @jimmykimmel writes #TIME100 https://t.co/r2wSJZybXd pic.twitter.com/CGQmGwQR1C — TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020

Time magazine hasn’t been this unintentionally hilarious since it put bloviating Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on its 2019 April Fools’ cover.

.@AOC is on the newest cover of @TIME, but the issue comes out on April Fools Day… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8UY0okH2LB — PragerU (@prageru) March 22, 2019

While Time surely didn’t intend to suggest Fauci was evil with its cover — dozens of people have ended up with “M” horns on its covers — there are many Americans who believe he is exactly that because of the wide-ranging damage caused by his pandemic guidelines.

When the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases recently suggested he was open to shutting down schools again, he was lambasted.

Even the liberal newspaper USA Today blasted Fauci as “tone-deaf.”

In her Dec. 5 column titled “Dr. Fauci is open to more school shutdowns? You’ve got to be kidding me,” writer Ingrid Jacques fumed: “Fauci’s comments seem especially tone deaf coming after numerous studies have shown just how damaging school shutdowns have been on America’s children.”

She added: “I think I heard the collective gasp from parents — and students — who are still reeling from the consequences of school closures during the pandemic. And it’s not just academic shortfalls. Students suffered mentally, too.”

“Didn’t we learn anything the past three years?” Jacques asked.

That’s a good question amid alarming revelations of how wrong the so-called experts were in their suggested approaches to the pandemic.

From extended school closures to forced masking to anti-scientific quarantine policies to relentless vaccine bullying, our leaders and health “experts” were tyrannical, arrogant and haplessly wrong.

Hopefully, this botched social experiment that cost many Americans their jobs, lives and mental health means a reckoning is coming for those in power who misled and browbeat us using the pandemic as a cudgel to bully everyone into submission.

While that’s probably unlikely in today’s morally corrupt climate, some people are fighting back.

Last month, the widow of a Missouri musician who reportedly died from COVID complications filed a federal lawsuit against the NIH, blaming the agency for its alleged role in contributing to the pandemic.

EcoHealth Alliance, a nongovernmental organization that funded coronavirus research in China, was named as a co-defendant.

In her Nov. 23 wrongful death lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Leann Dykes accused the NIH — including Fauci and former NIH Director Francis Collins — of “negligently and carelessly” funding the creation of COVID-19 through its grants to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

This is an accusation that many others, including Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky — a physician — have leveled at Fauci and the NIH.

Yes, Dr. Fauci’s NIH did fund the Wuhan Virology Lab. Here’s the verbatim admission from their chief scientist Dr. Shi Zhengli. pic.twitter.com/MzXBiRX0tx — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2021

Paul has repeatedly pointed out there is documented proof that Fauci’s NIAID gave hefty grants to the Wuhan Institute, which used the money to perform “gain-of-function” research into bat coronaviruses.

Gain-of-function research involves transforming pathogens into mutant “super-viruses” by making them deadlier and more contagious. Theoretically, that’s what people would do if they wanted to create a bioweapon.

In her lawsuit, Dykes alleged that “at the time NIH and NIAID funded monies to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Mr. Collins and Mr. Fauci knew or should have known that the Wuhan Institute was conducting research into coronaviruses, including gain of function research.”

She added: “At the time NIH and NIAID funded monies to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Mr. Collins and Mr. Fauci knew or should have known that there existed serious biosafety problems at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

“Notwithstanding these facts, Mr. Collins and Mr. Fauci negligently and carelessly funded monies to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which they had no supervision nor control over,” the lawsuit said.

While the lawsuit did not name Fauci as a co-defendant, it heaped a lot of the responsibility for the events that led to the pandemic on his shoulders.

So maybe karma is coming for this pompous poindexter after all.

