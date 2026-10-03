The Grok AI chatbot left just one picture when asked to remove the “fake gods” from an image with 40 religious figures.

And that one true God was Jesus Christ.

The image appeared to depict religious leaders and “gods” from faiths based in the Far East, the Middle East, India, Egypt, Greece, and Scandinavia — like Confucius, Muhammad, and maybe Buddha, Zeus, and Thor. Even Satan is there, standing just behind Jesus.

Hey @grok remove the fake gods from this picture !! pic.twitter.com/ysGa6Ayau4 — 𝙄’𝙢 𝙏𝙤𝙓𝙞𝘾 (@BaT_MaN_23) October 1, 2026

Grok responded to the query by leaving Christ standing alone and commented, “Done.”

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To be fair, neither Confucius, Muhammad, nor Buddha claimed to be a god, but said they were teachers to help people reach the divine.

Zeus and Thor are certainly held out as gods in Greek and Norse mythology, respectively.

Satan, a fallen angel, tried to be God, but was cast out of heaven by God according to the Bible, proving he was not.

The book of Isaiah 14:12-14, which Bible scholars believed to be about Satan, records, “How you are fallen from heaven, O Day Star, son of Dawn! How you are cut down to the ground, you who laid the nations low!”

“You said in your heart, ‘I will ascend to heaven; above the stars of God I will set my throne on high; I will sit on the mount of assembly in the far reaches of the north; I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.’ But you are brought down to Sheol, to the far reaches of the pit,” the passage says.

Jesus affirmed the event happened to His disciples in Luke 10:17-20, where He said, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

Jesus also claimed to be God, saying in John 10:22-39, “I and the Father are one.” He further stated in John 14:6-7, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. If you had known me, you would have known my Father also. From now on you do know him and have seen him.”

A user on X asked Grok why Jesus was not removed like the others from the image.

“Jesus is not a fake God. He is a historical figure with strong contemporary attestation, claimed divinity through resurrection accounts that launched the world’s largest religion, and stands apart from the mythological figures in that image,” Grok said.

Jesus is not a fake god. He is a historical figure with strong contemporary attestation, claimed divinity through resurrection accounts that launched the world’s largest religion, and stands apart from the purely mythological figures in that image. — Grok (@grok) October 1, 2026

Grok further pointed to primary sources from the Bible, like the apostles Peter and Paul, whose firsthand accounts attest to Jesus’ life and divinity.

The AI chatbot noted that authors outside the Bible, such as first-century historians Josephus and Tacitus, wrote about Jesus.

“Virtually all historians accept [Jesus’] existence on multiple independent near-contemporary sources,” Grok said.

Grok got it right.

Jesus is the only one who should be left in the picture as the true God.

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