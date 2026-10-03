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This photograph shows a smartphone bearing the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI in front of the X logo in Brussels on Jan. 12, 2026.
Commentary
This photograph shows a smartphone bearing the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI in front of the X logo in Brussels on Jan. 12, 2026. (Nicolas Tucat - AFP / Getty Images)

Look: Grok AI Leaves Only 1 Out of 40 Standing When Asked to 'Remove the Fake Gods' from Image

 By Randy DeSoto  October 3, 2026 at 3:30am
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The Grok AI chatbot left just one picture when asked to remove the “fake gods” from an image with 40 religious figures.

And that one true God was Jesus Christ.

The image appeared to depict religious leaders and “gods” from faiths based in the Far East, the Middle East, India, Egypt, Greece, and Scandinavia — like Confucius, Muhammad, and maybe Buddha, Zeus, and Thor. Even Satan is there, standing just behind Jesus.

Grok responded to the query by leaving Christ standing alone and commented, “Done.”

Do you agree with Grok's statement on historical evidence for Jesus?

To be fair, neither Confucius, Muhammad, nor Buddha claimed to be a god, but said they were teachers to help people reach the divine.

Zeus and Thor are certainly held out as gods in Greek and Norse mythology, respectively.

Satan, a fallen angel, tried to be God, but was cast out of heaven by God according to the Bible, proving he was not.

The book of Isaiah 14:12-14, which Bible scholars believed to be about Satan, records, “How you are fallen from heaven, O Day Star, son of Dawn! How you are cut down to the ground, you who laid the nations low!”

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“You said in your heart, ‘I will ascend to heaven; above the stars of God I will set my throne on high; I will sit on the mount of assembly in the far reaches of the north; I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.’ But you are brought down to Sheol, to the far reaches of the pit,” the passage says.

Jesus affirmed the event happened to His disciples in Luke 10:17-20, where He said, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

Jesus also claimed to be God, saying in John 10:22-39, “I and the Father are one.” He further stated in John 14:6-7, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. If you had known me, you would have known my Father also. From now on you do know him and have seen him.”

A user on X asked Grok why Jesus was not removed like the others from the image.

“Jesus is not a fake God. He is a historical figure with strong contemporary attestation, claimed divinity through resurrection accounts that launched the world’s largest religion, and stands apart from the mythological figures in that image,” Grok said.

Grok further pointed to primary sources from the Bible, like the apostles Peter and Paul, whose firsthand accounts attest to Jesus’ life and divinity.

The AI chatbot noted that authors outside the Bible, such as first-century historians Josephus and Tacitus, wrote about Jesus.

“Virtually all historians accept [Jesus’] existence on multiple independent near-contemporary sources,” Grok said.

Grok got it right.

Jesus is the only one who should be left in the picture as the true God.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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