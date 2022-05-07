Recent financial statements show that losing the race for governor in Georgia was the best thing that ever happened to Democrat Stacey Abrams, as it made her a multi-millionaire practically overnight.

Since losing the race in 2018, Abrams has been cruising the world, braying about how she suffers from discrimination and has been oppressed by Georgia’s evil electoral system — but her bank account seems to be anything but oppressed.

Abrams has cashed in big time between the years just before she ran for governor and today. The numbers show that her net worth has soared from a very modest $109,000 to more than $3 million today.

Her status as a multi-millionaire comes on the tail of four years of media appearances, speeches, books and film projects, most of which propped up her claim that the 2018 election was stolen from her.

Abrams has never conceded that she was defeated in the race, contending that the election was stolen through “voter suppression.” All that despite losing the race by a whopping 55,000 votes — a margin that is not considered close by any reckoning.

According to The Associated Press, Abrams made $3.65 million just in 2021.

Much of this windfall came from 37 speeches delivered that year, most of which focused on Republican-led voting legislation passed in the wake of the 2020 election that she called “voter suppression.” However, she claimed no income from her voting activist organization, Fair Fight Action.

Indeed, the cash came in so fast for her that she was able to pay off her back taxes, her credit card debt and all her school loans in a matter of months. In 2018, she owed the IRS $54,000 and had $83,000 in credit card debt and $96,000 in school loans. All were paid off by the end of 2019.

Abrams has also seemingly benefited from her association with Now Corp., a financial technology company she co-founded in 2021 that got its startup from a $29 million infusion of cash from Brigade Capital Management LP and Virgo Investment Group, AtlantaInno reported.

Is Stacey Abrams a grifter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1533 Votes) No: 1% (14 Votes)

If the AP’s report is accurate, that would mean that Abrams’ net worth jumped more than 3,000 percent in just two years, and it shows that her grifiting has returned a substantial profit.

Abrams has built this amazing fortune doing exactly what Democrats have viciously accused Republicans of doing: denying the legitimacy of an election.

She and other Democrats have spent the last four years claiming that the 2018 Georgia election was stolen. Just last year, for instance, Abrams told a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that the election was stolen from Georgia’s voters.

“My full language was that it was stolen from the voters of Georgia. We do not know what they would’ve done because not every eligible Georgian was permitted to participate fully in the election,” Abrams told Texas Sen. Ted Cruz during the hearing.

But when former President Donald Trump hinted that the 2020 election was fraught with fraud, Democrats accused him of undermining trust in our elections.

So when Abrams rose up to undermine an election, the left showered her with millions of dollars, but when they thought Trump did it, he was a “domestic enemy” who “doesn’t believe in our democracy.”

It is just another example of the old adage, “If Democrats didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.