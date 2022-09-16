This week, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts to send a clear message to his political opponents that tucking away the border crisis under the cozy, hollow rhetoric of the left’s faux compassion does not actually help the people progressives profess to care about.

Pearls. Were. Clutched.

On Wednesday, about 50 migrants landed in the elite seaside community, sending Democratic politicians and commentators who don’t have to live in border communities and never encounter the daily reality of our border crisis into an absolute tizzy of emotions — and hypocrisy.

“The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door they all of a sudden go berserk and they’re so upset that this is happening. It just shows you their virtue-signaling is a fraud,” DeSantis noted in a statement.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” a statement from his office said.

Martha’s Vineyard apparently didn’t want to care for those individuals, however. The migrants were put on buses Friday and sent to a military base on Cape Cod, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

Martha’s Vineyard couldn’t handle 50 illegal immigrants for even 24 hours. They called in the buses and deported them from the island. But I thought left wingers loved diversity? Sad day. pic.twitter.com/qh324FrqZE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2022

Before that happened, Democrats had a fit over DeSantis’ move.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed his Sunshine State counterpart, declaring that he was “formally requesting the [Department of Justice] begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns.”

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a news conference that “the children that Governor DeSantis abandoned … deserve better than being left on the streets.”

“This is a cruel ruse that manipulates families that are seeking a better life,” said Massachusetts state Sen. Julian Cyr, whose district includes Martha’s Vineyard. “Our community has been targeted, clearly.”

DeSantis was emulating Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a fellow Republican who has been sending migrants by the busload to sanctuary cities such as New York City and Washington.

It truly is extraordinary that DeSantis’ and Abbott’s moves have been interpreted as so staunchly cruel, as this is the sort of thing that President Joe Biden’s administration does on the reg — only it typically transports its buses of migrants to dump on unsuspecting communities in the dead of night instead of during daylight hours.

This is probably why Democrats felt they could unironically pat themselves on the back when several locals showed up to volunteer to help the migrants, as though this isn’t what federal and state agencies regularly do with the many migrants who swarm through border communities in much higher concentrations day after day in places far less affluent and privileged than Martha’s Vineyard.

Democratic political operative Jon Cooper boasted that he was “proud to be a liberal” after learning that locals arrived to render aid to the three dozen migrants brought to the left-wing enclave.

Ron DeSantis claimed Martha’s Vineyard residents would “go berserk” when they saw the migrants arrive. Boy, was he WRONG! In fact, so many locals rushed in to offer their support to the asylum seekers that many of them had to be turned away. THAT’S why I’m proud to be a liberal! — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 16, 2022

I mean, wow.

Good job.

Now do Eagle Pass, Texas:

NEW: Good morning from Eagle Pass, TX, where we have groups of several hundred migrants crossing illegally in multiple locations right now, including part of this group which started walking along a local highway. We have seen large groups in 3 locations so far today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/UPJo3pUm9J — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2022

That’s right, while Martha’s Vineyard residents were volunteering in droves to “help” migrants, more were crossing the border in droves.

That doesn’t seem to have bothered any Democrats despite the fact that they can hardly be expected to be in a better position to obtain shelter and provisions than the migrants who have been transported to Democrat-run sanctuary cities by DeSantis and Abbott.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melguin reported Friday morning that his crew was watching illegal immigrants walk up a highway in Eagle Pass after crossing in several locations.

No doubt there would be outrage on the left if these migrants were subsequently transported to California, New York or D.C.

But what have the Democrats to say about their presence in Texas or whatever nondescript location they might be transported where they would not attract news cameras?

Nothing. We know this.

As someone who grew up in a sanctuary city and has been following the geopolitical situation in Central America and the origins of the border crisis for years, it never ceases to astound me how much cognitive dissonance surrounds the public’s understanding of the state of illegal immigration in our country.

Whether it is faux compassion or hollow compassion, the left’s professed concern for these migrants falls woefully flat.

I can’t think of a more devastating self-own than for the Democrats to decry using migrants as a political tool when they have been inviting families to come into this country on a dangerous, illegal trek that in no way guarantees they will survive and be safe in their journey to or upon arrival in the United States.

In a despicable irony, the Democrats dehumanize the very migrants they claim to help by supporting policies and rhetoric that empower a raging human trafficking trade that treats people like animals and assumes that a packed-out humanitarian shelter, some welfare benefits and lots of bleeding-heart sympathy from wealthy and powerful politicians are all they need to survive.

Illegal immigrants are human beings and fail to thrive simply because they are legally allowed to stay in our country after their not-so-clandestine treks across our border. We can’t emphasize this enough.

What did Democrats think has been happening to the hundreds of thousands plus annually who flood across our border and are virtually handed carte blanche to remain? That they just instantly assimilate into the general population, find white-collar jobs, nice houses in the suburbs, a good health insurance policy and a 401K, and settle down to bask in the glow of a prosperous economy?

Seriously?

There is a raging human trafficking industry that lures individuals and families with promises of a glorious life in the land of milk and honey only to exploit them, assault them, entrap them or just straight abandon them in the desert to fend for themselves.

For years, the left’s answer to the migrant crisis has been to hysterically defend the means through which criminals are exploiting innocent people and flooding our nation with hundreds of thousands of displaced people who don’t simply arrive in the United States to thrive.

The very same political factions that scream that it’s racist to control our border will turn around and lament with equal volume the conditions of our native-born working classes and homeless population, the cruelty of capitalism and the irredeemable biases behind our justice system and mode of government.

Ushering a few dozen people out of an absurdly wealthy area as though they’re a handful of feral cats and boasting over the perceived humanity of it is perhaps the most glaring tell of all as to how hypocritical and nonsensical the left’s narrative on the border crisis has gotten.

And it is beyond disgusting.

