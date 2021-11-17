Look at the Huge Issue with the Plane Democrats Put in Their Video Bragging About Infrastructure Bill

As the Democrats are touting their $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday, a video from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is raising eyebrows.

In the video narrated by DCCC policy director Molly Carey, a Russian Aeroloft plane is shown as part of the footage.

Yesterday, Democrats did a BIG THING. Wondering what’s in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal? The DCCC’s Policy Director Molly has you covered. pic.twitter.com/e9LvvnaNDX — DCCC (@dccc) November 16, 2021

“[The bill] means getting Americans back to work with good-paying union jobs. It means economic opportunity for many, and real progress towards environmental justice,” Carey said.

“And it means less traffic on your way to work; safer and more reliable subway, bus and train rides; better airport experiences; expanded and cheaper internet plans; and clean drinking water,” she added.

Mike Berg, the spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee criticized the Democrats for including the footage of the Russian plane, joking that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should take a deep dive into why the video editor included it.

“The DCCC’s use of a Russian plane in their video is bizarre,” Berg said, according to Fox News.

“Russia-gate truther Adam Schiff should investigate them for incompetence.”

There’s a solid chance that somebody at the DCCC got shouted at for the decision, because this clip should have never made national news.

Although the tweet has not gone viral, it’s certainly worth some attention from conservatives.

The Democrats were obsessed with Russia during the Trump administration, so you would think that they might be more careful when it comes to including a jet from the country’s largest airline in one of their own videos.

Any reasonable person understands that this was likely an honest mistake by the person creating the video, but Democrats consistently create impossible standards for everyone else, so they should be held to them as well.

After years of Russia Russia Russia, it makes sense that the DCCC would release an ad extolling the U.S. infrastructure bill that features a Russian plane. Reporting from @JonBrownDC https://t.co/OvCvgsAI28 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) November 17, 2021

Besides, the Democrats are already grasping at straws to garner midterm support with this infrastructure bill, which got enough meager Republican support to solicit the buzzword “bipartisan.”

Why is @spmaloney using Russian airplanes in his ads about American infrastructure? Maybe Adam Schiff should investigate him… for incompetence. https://t.co/1naXKSmCfu — NRCC (@NRCC) November 17, 2021

Republicans are already projected to win back the House and possibly the Senate, according to the Cook Political Report.

Perhaps they should have replaced the Russian airplane with a flying pig if the DCCC’s goal is to retain the majority, but political organizations are not self-aware enough for that.

