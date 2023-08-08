A Look Into Hunter Biden's Strange Relationship with His 'Sugar Daddy' Lawyer

The strange actions of Hunter Biden’s attorney sure make him seem to be far more than a mere lawyer and more like Hunter’s “sugar daddy.”

A tweet Monday by Common Sense Society editor Christopher Bedford perfectly outlines the strange relationship that attorney Kevin Morris has with his client, the second son of President Joe Biden, as revealed in the transcript of whistleblower Devon Archer, Hunter’s former business partner.

Bedford pointed out some of the unusual things Morris, who was recently seen lighting up a bong with Hunter standing nearby, has done for Hunter: “Buys his paintings, Investigates his enemies, Gives him cash, Builds his legal team, Flies him around, Manages his book deal, Donates to his dad. And now: texts super bizarre threats to his critics.”

“An amazing look into Hunter Biden’s very strange relationship with his ‘sugar daddy,'” Bedford wrote.

Buys his paintings

Investigates his enemies

Gives him cash

Builds his legal team

Flies him around

Manages his book deal

Donates to his dad

And now: texts super bizarre threats to his critics.

An amazing look into Hunter Biden’s very strange relationship with his “sugar daddy.” https://t.co/As2CgCFAPT — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) August 7, 2023

Bedford was replying to an article detailing Hunter and his lawyer’s strange relationship, one that shows they have far more than just an attorney-client relationship.

The Washington Examiner found “nine takeaways” in the Archer transcript that reveals some very unusual situations between Hunter Biden and attorney, slash attack dog, Morris.

One of the oddest is the fact that Morris lent Hunter $2 million so Hunter could pay off his back taxes. Why is an attorney giving his client millions? How many attorneys are giving money TO a client?

The monumental loan for Hunter to pay his taxes apparently got the attention of IRS investigators who found the sudden loan very strange and shady, whistleblowers reported.

In another of Morris’ odd actions, he went on a personal attack on a conservative commentator last year and claimed to have “8 SDNY prosecutors on our team” that could bury the conservative. This was not a part of any legal proceeding. It was just Morris’ attempt to threaten and intimidate someone who said something about Hunter that Morris didn’t like.

These threats were not made in any official letter, either, but were part of a months-long email attack campaign the Morris initiated.

The threat of prosecution was not the only one Morris uncorked in his bizarre email assault. He also reportedly threatened to divulge personal information about the conservative and even said that he would encourage the FBI to investigate him.

It was apparently all personal for Morris, as well. It appears that Morris felt the conservative in question had posed as friendly to Hunter and Morris had briefly engaged in emails with the conservative thinking he was a friend. But when he found out he was duped, it was all-out war, far and above simple legal threats.

Morris finally did file a lawsuit for harassment and criminal impersonation against activist Garret Ziegler, though the latter says he is not the person behind the initial contact.

Whatever the merits of the impersonation, the shrill wave of personal attacks Morris initiated shows just how far he will go to defend Hunter on a personal level.

Speaking of impersonations, Morris himself is apparently guilty of such an act.

According to the Archer transcript, in 2021, Morris flew to Serbia and claimed to be a documentary filmmaker who was researching Biden family corruption. He made this claim to a filmmaker who actually was in the process of making a documentary on the Biden family.

Morris spent the trip as a spy interviewing people involved with the film “My Son Hunter” so that he could get a heads up on the dirt they had on Hunter and the rest of the Biden crime family.

There is more. As Bedford noted in his tweet, Morris spent hundreds of thousands of his own money to buy Hunter’s “art” to help fund the presidential scion. That wasn’t all. Morris paid for air transportation fees on private jets to get Hunter to and from Arkansas during a court case intended to force Hunter to pay child support for his daughter who he spent years refusing to acknowledge.

Morris also reportedly shopped Hunter’s manuscript around and arranged for an agent to represent Hunter for the little sold book.

The attorney has not limited himself to lavishing money on Hunter. He also gave tens of thousands to now-President Joe Biden’s various political campaigns.

“Morris donated $10,000 to the Lincoln Project, an anti-Donald Trump group. He also gave $2,800, the maximum legal amount, to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign; and $25,000 to American Bridge 21st Century, a Democratic political organization that supported Joe Biden during the race,” the Washington Examiner reported.

In the end, Morris’ extremely zealous acts in support of Hunter and Joe prove that he has a far, far more intimate relationship with the Biden’s than the normal one an attorney has with a client.

