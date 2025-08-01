A Look Inside the Oval Office Meeting That Birthed Russiagate

At the beginning of the Russiagate scheme, nobody could foresee the incredibly malicious nature of the intelligence community’s intentions in proclaiming President Donald Trump’s election victory a fixed win propagated by Russian forces.

As the committee hearings unfolded, we heard then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, special FBI agent Peter Strzok, and of course, the oracular self-appointed defender of democracy, FBI Director James Comey, ardently defend themselves in what were objectively nauseating steps to take down a sitting president.

What we hadn’t heard was that Obama himself had been involved in this operation.

Thanks to our Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, another chapter of the Russiagate hoax has been uncovered.

According to the Office of the National Intelligence Director, a meeting took place on Jan. 5, 2017, in the Oval Office with senior administration officials. We know it took place because then-National Security Adviser Susan Rice documented the whole thing in an email. (As an aside, these people can’t even cover their tracks while trying to compromise our national integrity. It’s humiliating at the very least.)

So, the meeting was called after multiple intelligence community assessments had repeatedly declared no evidence or information had been acquired by the intelligence community that pointed to Russia being involved in any election interference in the 2016 presidential election.

These assessments are simply used to test the waters for the credibility of certain claims before pursuing formal investigations. But this 2017 Oval Office meeting wasn’t simply to request another intelligence community assessment; they had something else they could get information from.

The Steele Dossier, which to any regular citizen is a pack of lies tightly wrapped in a horribly twisted political narrative, was pure gold to the intelligence community.

One attendant of this meeting — in fact, the host of this meeting — found this dossier to be so utterly captivating that he requested another intelligence community assessment.

That host was President Barack Obama.

Obama knew that the Steele Dossier could be used as a tool to launch an intelligence community assessment, keep it on the back burner if Trump got out of line, and launch a formal investigation when they needed to.

He also knew the dossier was unreliable and was overflowing with false information and straight-up lies, but that was all insignificant to him. He wanted to nail Trump, and he got him.

Another attendant of this dossier party was James Comey, and we all know how his story ended. He did launch the fake investigation and is now rightfully remembered as, to quote Judge Jeanine Pirro, “a liar, leaker, and leftist liberal.”

But who skated by? Obama.

He scurried away and left Comey, Clapper, Strzok, and all the others to rot in front of those committee members. But now that we know the full story, he can’t get out of it.

The liberal milieu is already rushing to his defense, claiming he can pull the immunity card, but my question to them is: Are you schizo?

He didn’t issue a presidential proclamation or an executive order directing agencies to investigate a duly elected president for election fraud, so that meeting isn’t covered by immunity, and if you honestly think it is, you should probably get on some meds.

Directing administration officials in an unofficial capacity to assess claims made in a discredited dossier to implicate the duly elected president of the United States in an electoral scam to pursue his removal by your own political affectation is treasonous conduct at the highest level.

For all the other conspirators in this dastardly operation, they should face charges of abuse of power, obstruction of justice for all those lies to the committees, falsification of evidence for the use of the dossier, and a pageant of ethical violations.

Hopefully, with newfound attention on this blatant affront on our national intelligence and common Washingtonian swamp procedure, we can hold these liars, leakers, and liberals accountable for their immeasurable list of possible crimes.

No more lies, no more Russiagate, no more corruption. It’s time to face the music, and that wicked cabal of criminals shall reap what they sowed in that Oval Office on Jan. 5, 2017.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

