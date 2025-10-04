When it comes to the cabal of far-left punditry in the public discourse, few commentators engender the sort of powerful responses that former MSNBC talking head Joy Reid does.

The 56-year-old host has become synonymous with the segments of the far-left that are especially obsessed with all things race. Her fellow recently fired CNN host Don Lemon is another example of this phenomenon.

Given that it’s 2025 and people are largely exhausted with the racial grievance schtick, when Reid loudly complains about how “racist” the United States is, she’s usually met with a wave of outrage and derision.

But after Reid’s racially charged rant went viral again recently, Vice President J.D. Vance offered neither outrage nor derision.

Vance appeared to offer a heartfelt piece of advice to Reid.

To wit, Reid made headlines while appearing on book publisher Baldwin and Co.’s “Author Dialogues” podcast back in March, appearing alongside Ta-Nehisi Coates to have a discussion that Baldwin and Co. described as not “just another intellectual discussion — it was an awakening.”

Such luminary insights include this from Reid, which was shared again with X on Wednesday:

Joy Reid: “When my mother came from Guyana she realized it is not a land of opportunity for people like us” Guyana average salary: $5,200

Joy Reid’s MSNBC salary: $3 million pic.twitter.com/VAtuo35iFH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 1, 2025

“My mother was from Guyana, and so like they were the immigrants who came here on purpose and got the rude awakening,” Reid recounted. “My mother got the rude awakening like, ‘Ooh, it’s racist here.’”

With Coates chuckling along and agreeing with her, Reid eventually reiterated: “They didn’t tell me that this was the land of opportunity, but not for me.”

End Wokeness, the conservative content creator on X that shared this video, pointed out that Joy Reid’s lack of “opportunity” amounted to her making over $3 million per year. Newsweek confirmed that fact when MSNBC originally axed her show.

If you look under the comments and reposts of that above clip, you will find most people vehemently disagreeing with Reid’s assessment, as well as calling out her massive hypocrisy for claiming that she’s somehow not had “opportunity” while making more money in a year than some Americans will receive in a lifetime.

But Vance took a different approach.

“Joy Reid has had such a good life in this country,” Vance posted to X on Thursday. “It’s been overwhelmingly kind and gracious to her. She is far wealthier than most.”

Vance added, “Yet she oozes with contempt.”

And while that last line could’ve easily segued into one of the many other angry responses aimed at Reid, Vance instead chose compassion.

“My honest, non-trolling advice to Joy Reid is that you’d be a much happier person if you showed a little gratitude,” Vance posted.

