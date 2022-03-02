President Joe Biden’s bumbling State of the Union address on Tuesday was such a farcical comedy of errors that even Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to notice a cringeworthy gaffe committed by her 79-year-old boss.

While discussing Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Biden said its president, Vladimir Putin, “may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.”

At that point, Harris appeared to mouth the word “Ukrainian” after Biden misspoke.

LMFAO Kamala appears to mouth “Ukrainian” when Joe Biden said Iranian.

It’s impossible to overstate how terrible the optics are and how much Biden’s floundering endangers U.S. national security.

Our president is so buffoonish that his incompetent vice president had to correct him behind his back.

Keep in mind that Biden has access to nuclear codes that could kill hundreds of millions of people and is tasked with managing the Ukraine crisis. Yet he can’t even get the names of the two major players involved in the conflict straight.

The career politician’s latest verbal blunder ignited a torrent of Twitter mockery and disgust that this is the so-called leader of the free world.

US – Biden states Putin will never win the hearts and souls of the Iranian people. He’s probably correct but 🙄#BidenIsALaughingstock #RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/V6EQrojXAx — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) March 2, 2022

Numerous Twitter commentators said they believe Biden’s cognitive decline has progressed to such an advanced stage that it’s undeniable.

White House is worried about Putin’s mental health. Really? Putin may or may not win this war. But there’s zero evidence of mental impairment. Dementia and physical decline are clearly evident in Biden not Putin. The White House is projecting not thinking.https://t.co/D1POlY7SiG — Jim Rickards (@JamesGRickards) March 1, 2022

All that really matters out of the #SOTU is how many people actually tune-in, because that will tell you how many people Biden has lost that are still persuadable. And how many have already written him off for various reasons (dementia, failed policies, ineffectiveness, etc.). — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) March 2, 2022

Biden saying “I’m more optimistic about America today than I’ve been my whole life” should be grounds for a 25th amendment Section 4 removal — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) March 2, 2022

While many of his gaffes may be funny, they send a dangerous and unmistakable message to America’s enemies that the United States is vulnerable and its jugular is exposed.

Podcaster Jack Posobiec of Human Events tweeted that Biden’s humiliating lapse went viral across numerous Telegram channels and was being pushed by pro-Russia propagandists.

Yup it’s everywhere. Pro-Russian channels are treating it like Biden promoted the Russian operation https://t.co/H1nTiUsL6h — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 2, 2022

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas slammed Biden’s “State of Confusion” address as “embarrassing.”

Jackson, who served as White House physician under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said Biden’s “slurring his words” underscored once again that he’s unfit to lead.

The congressman has repeatedly urged the septuagenarian to take a cognitive fitness test.

Biden’s “State of Confusion” is EMBARRASSING! He’s SLURRING his words! RT if you miss the days when the White House wasn’t an assisted living facility — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 2, 2022

It’s not just Biden detractors who are noticing his apparently alarming mental deterioration.

Even Democrats and independents are growing increasingly concerned about his apparent cognitive decline.

A Rasmussen poll released two weeks ago revealed that 47 percent of Americans strongly agree that Biden’s mental decline has become apparent.

What’s more, a whopping 56 percent are not confident that he is mentally able to lead the nation.

Most voters believe that “Biden’s mental abilities have declined since he took office, and two-thirds agree with GOP members of Congress who have urged the president to take a cognitive test and release the results,” Rasmussen said.

“Fifty-six percent (56%) are not confident that Biden is up to the job, including 45% who are Not At All Confident in his ability.”

With numerous foreign and domestic crises engulfing the nation, having a blithering incompetent in the White House is an existential threat to America. And we’re only in Year 2 of this failed administration.

