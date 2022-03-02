Share
Commentary

Look What Kamala Harris Appears to Mouth When Joe Biden Said 'Iranian'

 By Samantha Chang  March 2, 2022 at 8:37am
Share

President Joe Biden’s bumbling State of the Union address on Tuesday was such a farcical comedy of errors that even Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to notice a cringeworthy gaffe committed by her 79-year-old boss.

While discussing Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Biden said its president, Vladimir Putin, “may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.”

At that point, Harris appeared to mouth the word “Ukrainian” after Biden misspoke.

Trending:
State Revokes Man's License Plate Over 6 Letters That Seemingly Insult Joe Biden

It’s impossible to overstate how terrible the optics are and how much Biden’s floundering endangers U.S. national security.

Our president is so buffoonish that his incompetent vice president had to correct him behind his back.

Keep in mind that Biden has access to nuclear codes that could kill hundreds of millions of people and is tasked with managing the Ukraine crisis. Yet he can’t even get the names of the two major players involved in the conflict straight.

The career politician’s latest verbal blunder ignited a torrent of Twitter mockery and disgust that this is the so-called leader of the free world.

Numerous Twitter commentators said they believe Biden’s cognitive decline has progressed to such an advanced stage that it’s undeniable.

Related:
Listen: Kamala Harris Explains Russia-Ukraine Conflict to Americans Like They Are Third-Graders

While many of his gaffes may be funny, they send a dangerous and unmistakable message to America’s enemies that the United States is vulnerable and its jugular is exposed.

Podcaster Jack Posobiec of Human Events tweeted that Biden’s humiliating lapse went viral across numerous Telegram channels and was being pushed by pro-Russia propagandists.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas slammed Biden’s “State of Confusion” address as “embarrassing.”

Jackson, who served as White House physician under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said Biden’s “slurring his words” underscored once again that he’s unfit to lead.

The congressman has repeatedly urged the septuagenarian to take a cognitive fitness test.

It’s not just Biden detractors who are noticing his apparently alarming mental deterioration.

Even Democrats and independents are growing increasingly concerned about his apparent cognitive decline.

A Rasmussen poll released two weeks ago revealed that 47 percent of Americans strongly agree that Biden’s mental decline has become apparent.

What’s more, a whopping 56 percent are not confident that he is mentally able to lead the nation.

Most voters believe that “Biden’s mental abilities have declined since he took office, and two-thirds agree with GOP members of Congress who have urged the president to take a cognitive test and release the results,” Rasmussen said.

“Fifty-six percent (56%) are not confident that Biden is up to the job, including 45% who are Not At All Confident in his ability.”

With numerous foreign and domestic crises engulfing the nation, having a blithering incompetent in the White House is an existential threat to America. And we’re only in Year 2 of this failed administration.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Look What Kamala Harris Appears to Mouth When Joe Biden Said 'Iranian'
Gaetz Says He's Trying to Persuade Trump to Become House Speaker - It's Not as Crazy as You Think
They Tried to Kill the Wood-Burning Stove Over Environmental Concerns, But Entire Campaign Collapses When the Truth Comes Out
Watch: Joe Biden Says He Was a Lifeguard at Lake Oswego in NY - But It Doesn't Exist
People Wonder if Alleged GiveSendGo Hacker Is Demonic After Disturbing Video Where He Squirms Like a Snake
See more...

Conversation