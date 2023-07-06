Share
Look What Kid Rock Was Caught Selling at His Bar After Using Machine Gun to Shoot Up Boxes of Bud Light: Report

 By Richard Moorhead  July 6, 2023 at 6:02am
Is Kid Rock serious about dumping Bud Light?

The conservative musician has made his feelings about the brand crystal clear on social media, but a report published Wednesday appears to bring that into question.

In a video published in May, Rock showed himself lighting up boxes of Bud Light with a fully-automatic MP5 submachine gun.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that could disturb some readers.

The video came in response to Bud Light’s marketing deal with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“F*** Bud Light, and f*** Anheuser-Busch!” Rock said in what amounted to a declaration of economic war.

In the video, Rock didn’t specify if he would remove Bud Light from his restaurant.

Do you think Kid Rock betrayed conservatives?

Bud Light has been the subject of a nationwide boycott that has brought an end to the brand’s reign as the highest-selling American beer, with competitors drinking up the beer’s market shares with conservative customers unwilling to fund promotion of Mulvaney.

Audiences at Kid Rock’s concerts have expressed their opposition to the brew, expressing a preference for any beer other than Bud Light.

In spite of Kid Rock’s act of defiance against the beer, he’s still selling it at his Nashville, Tennessee, restaurant, according to Newsweek.

The menu listing for the restaurant still lists Bud Light as a domestic beer option.

One customer told Newsweek that a waitress told him that the actual boycott of the light beer was only temporary.

“I mentioned it to the waitress. She said they actually stopped selling it for a week right after [Kid Rock’s video], then started selling it again,” the customer said, according to the publication.

The Western Journal has reached out to Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock ‘N’ Roll Steakhouse for comment.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




