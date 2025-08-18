Share
A viral post compared the families of Vice President JD Vance and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
A viral post compared the families of Vice President JD Vance and California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Leon Neal / Getty Images; Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Look: Lib Tries to Embarrass Vance With Pic Comparing Him and Newsom as Kids, Then Internet Sends Avalanche of Humiliating Newsom Pics

 By Michael Schwarz  August 18, 2025 at 7:08am
Budding psychologists could build long careers simply by studying the modern liberal’s capacity for the self-own.

Sunday on the social media platform X, a user named “YungPut1n” posted side-by-side high-school photos of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and Vice President JD Vance meant to show the latter in an unflattering light.

Unfortunately for “YungPut1n,” the attempt backfired.

First of all, one marvels at the things liberals applaud – the things they believe make them look good.

For instance, the photo on the left showed Newsom seated and apparently reading a newspaper. The future California governor wore a button-down shirt, jacket, and plaid scarf. Needless to say, he looked like an entitled narcissist rather than an ordinary high-school student in middle America.

Meanwhile, the photo on the right showed Vance posing in a bathroom with two girls pretending to use the men’s urinal. The future vice president had a goofy haircut and a goofy smile on his face. In other words, he looked like an average high-school boy who did not take himself too seriously.

Evidently, “YungPut1n” thought the photos reflected poorly on Vance.

Who would you trust more to watch your children for the evening?

Secondly, one can always count on X users to expose liberals’ foolishness.

Some, for instance, responded with post-high-school photos of Vance in his Marine Corps uniform.

Related:
Comedy Gold: Watch Karen Bass Lose Her Mind After Border Patrol Crashes Newsom's News Conference

Others preferred to contrast their life stories. Vance, of course, rose from humble origins.

Finally, one user encapsulated the magnitude of the self-own from “Yung Put1n.”

“Confirmed: Gavin was a greasy-haired narcissist even back then,” the user wrote.

In short, only among modern Democrats could a man like Newsom rise to power.

Slick-haired narcissism aside, the California governor had one moment earlier this year that should forever disqualify him from public life.

In January, as wildfires raged in southern California, one distraught woman caught up to Newsom before he entered a vehicle. The woman demanded answers regarding Newsom’s catastrophic response to the wildfires, at which point the governor pretended to be on a phone call with then-President Joe Biden. When she asked to hear the call, Newsom doubled down on the lie.

“I’m sorry, There’s literally, I’ve tried five times. That’s why I’m walking around to make the call,” the dishonest governor fibbed.

Newsom should have resigned in disgrace. But a man who lies that easily has no shame. Instead, he has presidential aspirations, looking forward perhaps to a clash with Vance in the 2028 election.

We know from their behavior, of course, that liberals have no idea what qualities Americans admire. Those liberals might want to think about such things before pushing Newsom-Vance comparisons and making themselves look silly.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation