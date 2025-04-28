Share
Commentary
France's President Emmanuel Macron, Finland's President Alexander Stubb and U.S. President Donald Trump stand during late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square at the Vatican Saturday.
Commentary
France's President Emmanuel Macron, Finland's President Alexander Stubb and U.S. President Donald Trump stand during late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square at the Vatican Saturday. Some news outlets creatively cropped photos of the event to make it appear as if Trump was the only leader not wearing black to the funeral. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Look: NYT Caught Rigging Photos to Look Like Trump Violated Dress Code, But We've Got the Ones They Didn't Show

 By Randy DeSoto  April 28, 2025 at 11:35am
Share

The New York Times, along with multiple other outlets, chastised President Donald Trump for allegedly breaking the Vatican’s dress code for Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday.

The featured image of their story was cropped in such a way as to suggest that Trump was the only leader in a blue suit at the event.

The Times’ chief fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, wrote that President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Great Britain, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy all wore black.

But, “Mr. Trump? He was wearing blue. And not even dark, midnight blue, but a clear, sapphire-like blue, with matching tie. Amid all the black and Cardinal red, it popped out like a sign.”

Friedman acknowledged, “The choice did not grossly violate the dress code for the event (which reportedly called for a dark suit with a black tie for men).”

She even noted that Prince William wore a blue suit, as well, but she added at least it was more navy in color.

What Friedman didn’t point out is that several attendees donned blue for the occasion.

Do you know anyone at all who trusts what The New York Times reports?

She argued in her piece that Trump’s clothing choice was a bid to draw attention to himself. If so, then multiple others wanted it, too.

Trump’s signature suit choice is blue, with a brilliant red tie, which is clearly meant to pop out amid a crowd.

For the Pope’s funeral, he chose a blue, subdued tie. It looked very close to what former President Joe Biden chose.

Related:
Trump Orders Re-Opening, Expansion of Toughest Prison in American History

Friedman went on to point out that Trump owns a dark suit, because he had worn one at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January.

The fashion critic concluded, “But in this case, black might not have served his purposes. By contrast, Mr. Trump’s choice of deep sea blue was both immediately recognizable and seemed fully in line with his desire to telegraph that he is playing by no one’s rules but his own. Yet another effort to redefine old terms of engagement as he sees — well, fit.”

Several other outlets highlighted Trump’s choice of a blue suit at the Pope’s funeral, with perhaps Fortune taking the biggest swing at him, headlining, “The Vatican asked Pope Francis funeral attendees to wear all black. Trump wore a blue suit.”

People provided a fair assessment of the whole “controversy,” asking in its headline, “Did [Trump] Break Vatican Protocol?”

The outlet reported, “Though the president was in the minority in his blue ensemble, several other attendees also wore suits in colors other than black, as well as ties in bold shades of blue, red, pink, and more.”

“Trump and the rest of the colorfully dressed crowd were not necessarily breaking protocol. The Vatican does not list a funeral dress code on its website, and an insider tells PEOPLE that attire for the April 26 ceremony was left up to the individual.”

“Attendees wore what they considered to be appropriate attire for such a solemn occasion,” a Vatican source told People.

So once again, the Times appeared to be trying to make something out of nothing, no doubt to build on its anti-Trump narratives: He’s a violator of norms, an embarrassment to the U.S., blah, blah, blah.

The Times has been promoting these narratives and others for the past decade to build on its overarching message: Donald Trump should not be our president. We get it: The paper despises Trump.

Well, a majority of American voters didn’t see it that way, so why not give it a rest and report the facts for a change?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Fact Check: Is the Trump Admin Wanting to Arrest Supreme Court Justices?
Three Illegals Arrested in Horrific Home Invasion/Murder Case - Can You Guess Who Let Them Stay Here?
Just in: Trump Executive Order Slashes and Burns Gain-of-Function Research Around the Globe
GOP Senate Poised to Make Elon Musk's Dream Come True as Dems Face Financial Carnage
With Just 12 Words, Gen Eisenhower Announced the End of WWII in Europe, 80 Years Ago
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation