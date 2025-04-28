Look: NYT Caught Rigging Photos to Look Like Trump Violated Dress Code, But We've Got the Ones They Didn't Show

The New York Times, along with multiple other outlets, chastised President Donald Trump for allegedly breaking the Vatican’s dress code for Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday.

The featured image of their story was cropped in such a way as to suggest that Trump was the only leader in a blue suit at the event.

The Times’ chief fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, wrote that President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Great Britain, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy all wore black.

But, “Mr. Trump? He was wearing blue. And not even dark, midnight blue, but a clear, sapphire-like blue, with matching tie. Amid all the black and Cardinal red, it popped out like a sign.”

Friedman acknowledged, “The choice did not grossly violate the dress code for the event (which reportedly called for a dark suit with a black tie for men).”

She even noted that Prince William wore a blue suit, as well, but she added at least it was more navy in color.

What Friedman didn’t point out is that several attendees donned blue for the occasion.

She argued in her piece that Trump’s clothing choice was a bid to draw attention to himself. If so, then multiple others wanted it, too.

Trump’s signature suit choice is blue, with a brilliant red tie, which is clearly meant to pop out amid a crowd.

For the Pope’s funeral, he chose a blue, subdued tie. It looked very close to what former President Joe Biden chose.

US former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden has arrived for late Pope Francis’ funeral ceremony at St Peter’s Square. 📸 Credit: Getty Live: https://t.co/TUYnUl42Ff pic.twitter.com/F3nLhMgG17 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 26, 2025

Friedman went on to point out that Trump owns a dark suit, because he had worn one at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January.

The fashion critic concluded, “But in this case, black might not have served his purposes. By contrast, Mr. Trump’s choice of deep sea blue was both immediately recognizable and seemed fully in line with his desire to telegraph that he is playing by no one’s rules but his own. Yet another effort to redefine old terms of engagement as he sees — well, fit.”

Several other outlets highlighted Trump’s choice of a blue suit at the Pope’s funeral, with perhaps Fortune taking the biggest swing at him, headlining, “The Vatican asked Pope Francis funeral attendees to wear all black. Trump wore a blue suit.”

NEW HOAX JUST DROPPED “Trump broke the rules and stood out by wearing a blue suit to Pope Francis’ funeral!” Reality: pic.twitter.com/7gKaBHqe4a — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2025

People provided a fair assessment of the whole “controversy,” asking in its headline, “Did [Trump] Break Vatican Protocol?”

The outlet reported, “Though the president was in the minority in his blue ensemble, several other attendees also wore suits in colors other than black, as well as ties in bold shades of blue, red, pink, and more.”

“Trump and the rest of the colorfully dressed crowd were not necessarily breaking protocol. The Vatican does not list a funeral dress code on its website, and an insider tells PEOPLE that attire for the April 26 ceremony was left up to the individual.”

“Attendees wore what they considered to be appropriate attire for such a solemn occasion,” a Vatican source told People.

So once again, the Times appeared to be trying to make something out of nothing, no doubt to build on its anti-Trump narratives: He’s a violator of norms, an embarrassment to the U.S., blah, blah, blah.

The Times has been promoting these narratives and others for the past decade to build on its overarching message: Donald Trump should not be our president. We get it: The paper despises Trump.

Well, a majority of American voters didn’t see it that way, so why not give it a rest and report the facts for a change?

