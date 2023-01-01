Police in Moscow, Idaho, believe they have finally caught the man responsible for the brutal murders of four young college students.

On Friday, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man believed to be responsible, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

Since Kohberger’s arrest, one detail, in particular, has seemingly clued many into his current mental state — the attire he was wearing after being taken into custody.

Kohberger was seen wearing a suicide prevention vest. Kohberger was made to wear the vest after being taken into custody at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, the state where authorities apprehended him, according to Fox News.

Apparently, police fear he may attempt to take his own life.

Bryan Kohberger ‘eager to be exonerated,’ wearing suicide vest in jail https://t.co/MpphpcbBwA pic.twitter.com/aubApvh1o9 — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2023

Kohberger’s alleged crime may very well be the most gruesome of its kind to have ever occurred in the small Idaho town.

On Nov. 13, the bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 2o and Ethan Chapin, 20, were discovered in their beds. Apparently, the four were murdered in their sleep by someone with a knife or sharp blade.

Although a trial has not yet taken place, Moscow Idaho police chief James Fry told Fox News Saturday that he believes they have their man.

“We truly believe we have the individual that committed these crimes,” Fry said.

Many interesting details regarding Kohberger have come out since his arrest.

The 28-year-old is listed as a Ph.D. student at Washington State University studying criminal justice, according to WPLG-TV.

Washington State University Police aided the investigation by allowing authorities access to Kohberger’s campus apartment and office.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger birthday is 11/21/1994 he murders the #Idaho4 a week before his birthday – runs to PA

gets to celebrate his birthday, thanksgiving, and the holidays with family and friends

well sir, you’re spending new years locked up!#idahohomicide #idahosuspect pic.twitter.com/NoVvYWsMt5 — Simon (@Simon83520417) December 30, 2022



Months before the killings, Kohberger conducted a research project where he asked a number of ex-convicts on Reddit to share their own thoughts and feelings regarding their crimes, according to Insider.

“I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime,” a since-deleted Reddit post from Kohberger read.

“This study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense.”

One question asked if the respondents had prepared for the crime ahead of time, before leaving their homes.

