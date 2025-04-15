Look: Ohio State Includes Unmistakable Nod to Christ on College Football Championship Rings

The Ohio State Buckeyes, fresh off their 2024 national college football championship win, are making headlines for more than just their on-field dominance. Their new championship rings feature a powerful nod to the Christian faith, and it’s truly inspiring.

Jostens Championship Rings unveiled the stunning design on X, showcasing a ring that’s as meaningful as it is dazzling.

The Buckeyes’ logo takes center stage, but the real story lies within.

The Buckeye Pride is stronger than ever! Check out the new @OhioStateFB National Championship ring 🥶🔥A ring fit for champions!@OhioStAthletics#GoBucks #championshipring pic.twitter.com/ErUFmqeeds — Jostens Championship Rings (@JostensChamp) April 12, 2025

Embedded inside the ring is a cross, a clear and unmistakable symbol of the faith. It’s a beautiful testament to the values that guided the team through an incredible season.

According to ESPN, the rings were presented during Ohio State’s spring game Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, a moment of celebration for the 2024 champions.

“Players and coaches from the 2024 championship team received a ring for making the College Football Playoff, one from the CFP for winning it, and a championship ring from Ohio State,” ESPN reported.

watching THE Ohio State University Buckeyes showing off the three rings they got for winning pic.twitter.com/ZSkgXjFQxL — 707Football (@TheFootballOG) April 13, 2025

The cross in the championship ring isn’t just a design choice — it’s a genuine reflection of the team’s journey. The rings also feature coach Ryan Day’s mantra, “Leave no doubt,” alongside the faith-driven symbol.

This isn’t the first time the Buckeyes have been vocal about Christian beliefs. Throughout the season, numerous players openly shared their Christian faith, making it a cornerstone of their identity.

Not only did the team organize an event that ushered in a number of baptisms, the team’s best players put Jesus front and center during the title game itself.

(On Jan. 20, the Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 32-23 in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score would suggest.)

The Buckeyes’ quarterback, Will Howard, and Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard both credited God for their talents, a refreshing display of humility in the high-stakes world of college football.

Fans have taken notice of the cross on the rings, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive:

Ohio State included a cross on the inside of their National Championship rings 👏 pic.twitter.com/6LIRqIYfSX — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) April 14, 2025

That post garnered thousands of likes, as well as a number of supportive responses, a clear sign that the Buckeyes’ boldness in displaying their faith resonates with many across the country.

It’s incredibly cool to see a team at the pinnacle of college football unapologetically embrace Christian beliefs, weaving them into a symbol of its greatest achievement.

The rings themselves are a work of art, encrusted with pieces of confetti from the championship game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, floating over a replica of the field.

But the cross inside adds a deeper layer of meaning, reminding us that for this team, faith was a guiding light on the path to victory.

In an era where public expressions of faith can be polarizing, the Buckeyes’ decision to honor Christ on their rings is a courageous and uplifting statement.

It’s a reminder that success doesn’t have to come at the expense of values. Instead, it can be a platform to share them with the world.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have given us more than a championship season. They’ve shown that faith and excellence can go hand in hand, and that’s something worth celebrating.

Here’s to a team that’s not just winning on the field, but winning hearts with an unshakeable commitment to Christ.

