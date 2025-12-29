Look for Times Square Crystal Ball To Do Something Different This Year As USA's 250th Birthday Approaches

The Times Square crystal ball will not only drop on New Year’s Eve at midnight, but in the early moments on Thursday, it will rise again, sparkling in red, white, and blue in preparation for the United States’ upcoming 250th birthday celebration in July.

America250 Chair Rosie Rios, who oversees the bipartisan commission created by Congress to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial anniversary, told the Associated Press, “The ball is going to glow red, white, and blue right after the countdown.”

“For the first time ever, there will be a second wave of confetti. It will all end with ‘America, the Beautiful.’ It’s going to be… very patriotic and very exciting, and really a reminder of what’s to come for 2026,” she added.

The New York Post reported “America, the Beautiful” will be set to a “dynamic pyro finale.”

Rios went on to note that the Times Square crystal ball will drop again on July 4th.

“For the first time in the almost 120 years of the Times Square Ball drop, we are doing one together outside of New Year’s Eve on July 3, ringing in July 4 in the same beautiful style that Times Square knows how to do it. Again, a global countdown, ringing in July 4th specifically as a way to celebrate the 250th,” she said.

After the crystal ball drops on New Year’s Eve in New York City, it will rise again, sparkling in red, white and blue to usher in 2026 and kick off months of celebrations for the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday. pic.twitter.com/psoBYwVa0G — The Associated Press (@AP) December 28, 2025

The Associated Press reported, “A New Year’s Eve ball was first dropped in Times Square in 1907. Built by a young immigrant metalworker named Jacob Starr, the 700-pound (318-kilogram), 5-foot- (1.5-meter-) diameter ball was made of iron and wood and featured 100 25-watt light bulbs. Last year, the Constellation Ball, the ninth and largest version, was unveiled. It measured about 12 feet (3.7 meters) in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds (5,400 kilograms).”

In addition to the patriotic ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, America250 will sponsor a float themed “Soaring Onward Together for 250 Years” on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California.

“We want to ring in this new year from sea to shining sea. What better way to think about it than going from New York to California,” Rios said.

Times Square to hold second ball drop in July to mark America’s 250th birthday https://t.co/IeDYNyf8Yd pic.twitter.com/KzD06TD0mT — New York Post (@nypost) December 26, 2025

The New York Post said America250 is partnering with One Times Square and the Times Square Alliance to stage the second ball drop in July.

“One Times Square has long been a place where the world comes together to celebrate pivotal moments — from the end of World War II to the moon landing,” Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown L.P., which owns and operates One Times Square, said of the special ball drop.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump noted that his administration is working with America250 to celebrate the anniversary of the nation’s founding with its own Freedom 250 initiative.

America turns 250 🇺🇸🇺🇸 President Donald J. Trump on Freedom 250 and the 2026 celebration that honors our nation like never before. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/aSaPqQ0U7m — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 18, 2025

“Already we’ve had big celebrations to commemorate the 250th birthdays of the Army, the Navy, and the United States Marines, but there is much, much more to come,” he said.

Trump noted that the Washington Monument in D.C. will be lit up with “festive birthday lights” on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the start of the 250th anniversary year.

The president said that D.C. will be hosting the “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall from June 25 to July 10, featuring pavilions from all 50 states, as well as other events throughout the year.

