Look: Vogue Magazine Unveils 'Candidate for Our Times' Cover of Kamala, Promptly Gets Eviscerated

 By Michael Schwarz  October 11, 2024 at 9:50am
When it comes to Vice President Kamala Harris, the establishment media’s gaslighting has reached dystopian levels.

Fortunately, thanks to Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform X, Americans who have awakened to the nature of the regime under which they live may now discover, share, decry and mock the establishment’s “1984“-style propaganda in real time.

Friday on X, Vogue Magazine unveiled a new cover featuring Harris and accompanied by the words “The Candidate for Our Times,” prompting a slew of overwhelmingly negative comments.

“Only rarely are individuals summoned for acts of national rescue, but in July, Vice President @KamalaHarris received one of those calls,” Vogue wrote as part of a nauseating X post.

“With President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign, the world looked to Harris with hopes and doubts,” the tweet concluded.

The candidate for our times? National rescue? One wonders if even CNN would resort to such shameless and dishonest advocacy.

The suggestion that Harris, a once-in-a-lifetime nincompoop, somehow embodies “our times,” or that circumstances have called her to “rescue” a nation over which she has presided as vice president for nearly four years, rates as textbook gaslighting.

Have you ever read Vogue magazine?

X users, of course, spotted the propaganda at once and then mocked Vogue for its absurdity.

One user, for instance, noted that Democrat voters rejected Harris when she ran for president in 2020. After party elites staged a coup against Biden in July, however, the establishment media propped up the vice president. Like mask-wearing sheep, Democrat voters went along with it.

Another X user blasted Vogue’s credibility and compared the magazine to a particularly notorious woke corporation.

Trump Steps Up to House 275 Electrical Linemen as Hurricane Milton Approaches

“Vogue has just Disneyed itself into irrelevance,” the user tweeted.

A third user dismissed the idea of “rescue” by noting that Harris has endorsed everything Biden has done.

Meanwhile, other users mocked the vice president’s shifting accents and propensity for speaking in word salads.

Harris, of course, bears direct responsibility for Biden-era catastrophes, including the border invasion and the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

Furthermore, her oft-demonstrated inability to speak in coherent sentences or even answer basic questions amounts to a national embarrassment.

That Vogue would depict her as exemplar and savior should bring shame and — better yet — bankruptcy to that awful magazine.

In the meantime, we may take comfort in knowing that so many of our fellow citizens recognize the gaslighting.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation