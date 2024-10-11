Look: Vogue Magazine Unveils 'Candidate for Our Times' Cover of Kamala, Promptly Gets Eviscerated

When it comes to Vice President Kamala Harris, the establishment media’s gaslighting has reached dystopian levels.

Fortunately, thanks to Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform X, Americans who have awakened to the nature of the regime under which they live may now discover, share, decry and mock the establishment’s “1984“-style propaganda in real time.

Friday on X, Vogue Magazine unveiled a new cover featuring Harris and accompanied by the words “The Candidate for Our Times,” prompting a slew of overwhelmingly negative comments.

“Only rarely are individuals summoned for acts of national rescue, but in July, Vice President @KamalaHarris received one of those calls,” Vogue wrote as part of a nauseating X post.

“With President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign, the world looked to Harris with hopes and doubts,” the tweet concluded.

Only rarely are individuals summoned for acts of national rescue, but in July, Vice President @KamalaHarris received one of those calls. With President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign, the world looked to Harris with hopes and doubts. https://t.co/NtOIMM2L1R pic.twitter.com/4u1mbmDJ6i — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 11, 2024

The candidate for our times? National rescue? One wonders if even CNN would resort to such shameless and dishonest advocacy.

The suggestion that Harris, a once-in-a-lifetime nincompoop, somehow embodies “our times,” or that circumstances have called her to “rescue” a nation over which she has presided as vice president for nearly four years, rates as textbook gaslighting.

X users, of course, spotted the propaganda at once and then mocked Vogue for its absurdity.

One user, for instance, noted that Democrat voters rejected Harris when she ran for president in 2020. After party elites staged a coup against Biden in July, however, the establishment media propped up the vice president. Like mask-wearing sheep, Democrat voters went along with it.

She’s so rare that she managed to the be the @DNC “savior” without WINNING a single delegate vote in TWO cycles. 🤣🤣 That IS rare. Almost like she was planted kinda rare. Almost like she was media created kinda rare. @KamalaHarris is an insufferable witch. Fact check that.… pic.twitter.com/lvMPQ5Vtn4 — Joshua Oliveri 🇺🇸 (@JoshuaOliveri37) October 11, 2024

Another X user blasted Vogue’s credibility and compared the magazine to a particularly notorious woke corporation.

“Vogue has just Disneyed itself into irrelevance,” the user tweeted.

Vogue has just Disneyed itself into irrelevance. — kma (@kma_27) October 11, 2024

A third user dismissed the idea of “rescue” by noting that Harris has endorsed everything Biden has done.

What will she rescue us from? She said that she wouldn’t change a thing that Biden has done? — Liberty Scrypt (@Liberty_Scrypt) October 11, 2024

Meanwhile, other users mocked the vice president’s shifting accents and propensity for speaking in word salads.

What accent did she use for this cover shot? LOL — Joe Amato (@RocketJoeshow) October 11, 2024

“The word salad for our times” — ʟᴇᴀᴠɪɴɢ ᴍᴇᴀɴɪɴɢ. (@sunfucker13) October 11, 2024

Harris, of course, bears direct responsibility for Biden-era catastrophes, including the border invasion and the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

Furthermore, her oft-demonstrated inability to speak in coherent sentences or even answer basic questions amounts to a national embarrassment.

That Vogue would depict her as exemplar and savior should bring shame and — better yet — bankruptcy to that awful magazine.

In the meantime, we may take comfort in knowing that so many of our fellow citizens recognize the gaslighting.

