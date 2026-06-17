Share
Commentary
Surprisingly, many visitors are much more impressed by the friendly locals than by the famous monuments.
Commentary
Surprisingly, many visitors are much more impressed by the friendly locals than by the famous monuments. (cmart7327 - stock photo / Getty Images)

Look: World Cup Fans Visiting for the First Time Fall in Love with America, Go Viral on Blessings We Take for Granted

 By Randy DeSoto  June 16, 2026 at 6:20pm
Share

People traveling to the United States for the World Cup soccer tournament are going viral with their posts about everyday American life, which most of us probably take for granted.

As many as 10 million people are expected to make their way to the U.S. during the course of the tournament, which goes from June 11 to July 19.

The 11 host cities include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Two of the top takeaways from World Cup visitors’ social media posts are that they are fascinated with Walmart and surprised by how friendly and welcoming Americans are.

Even with the fight against leftism raging, are you still proud to be an American?

“This is the biggest tourist attraction I can have as a European. It’s like a museum,” one man said, explaining he got lost in Walmart because it is so big.

“You can’t compare this to Europe.”

Here is another post of Japanese tourists flooding a Walmart in the Dallas area.

Related:
Mainstream Media Deceptively Twists the Truth About World Cup Star's Jesus-Honoring Celebration

Buc-ee’s gas stations and Waffle Houses are other sources of fascination, particularly with the German World Cup visitor who goes by FreddyLA7 on X.

Regarding the latter, he posted, “Just had our first Waffle House experience at 1 am. Great food, great prices, and friendly staff. 10/10, we will be coming back.”

Some British tourists received some Texas-sized hospitality while in the Lone Star State.

The couple reported that a “lovely Texas man” wearing a cowboy hat purchased their beers. They ended up chatting, and he told them to wait, and he returned and gave them challenge coins from the Amarillo Police Department.

Others came up to talk to them, too. “Everyone is so friendly,” she said. “Everyone literally has a heart full of gold, it seems like.”

Another German visitor posted, “All the jokes aside Americans are actually some of the friendliest and most welcoming folks I have ever met. Been to Miami, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles & Chicago now and everywhere I met amazing people. 100x friendlier than the grumpy Germans at home.”

Some Scottish fans fit right into American culture, singing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” at a Boston bar.

That city has been full of the sound of bagpipe playing with the Scots around.

One American shared on X the impact all these posts are having on him.

“There’s something happening inside of me that I haven’t felt in a while. Pride. There are so many things I’d like to see changed in our country but for a brief moment I’m just in awe of foreigners exploring and discovering some American gems during their visit for World Cup. These posts are a beacon of light for me,” he wrote.

“Distinctly it warms my heart to see people enjoying Texas Roadhouse or Biscuits & gravy. Or, the Japanese poet that is writing masterpieces about unlimited chips & salsa. Or, the Germans getting into Ella Langley. Even the compliments on our stadium here in LA,” the man added.

So here’s to Americana. I’m glad so many World Cup visitors are getting a chance to experience it.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Look: World Cup Fans Visiting for the First Time Fall in Love with America, Go Viral on Blessings We Take for Granted
Vance Gives Perfect Response After 'View' Host Brings Up His Past Criticism of Trump
France's Macron Praises Trump's Iran Deal in Face-to-Face Meeting: 'We Are Ready to Take Our Fair Share of the Burden'
Watch: JD Vance Explains How Iran Deal Is 'Fundamentally' Different Than Obama's JCPOA
Trump Develops Plan to Get His First Term Impeachments Expunged: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation