If you think that President Donald Trump is in trouble, think again.

No, the polls don’t look terrific right now. However, what we should be looking at is how polls look now against how they looked for former President Barack Obama in 2012.

Obama won re-election in 2012 — and that’s the point.

Take a new poll by Rasmussen Reports. The daily tracking poll released Monday found 51 percent approved of Trump’s performance, compared with 47 percent who disapproved.

Thirty-eight percent of those polled strongly approved of the job the president is doing, while 42 percent strongly disapproved.

TRENDING: Rand Paul Reveals First Thing Trump Did After They Met Was Donate to His Foreign Mission Project

According to Rasmussen’s website, the poll has “a margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.”

Meanwhile, at the same point in Obama’s presidency in the same poll, he actually fared worse.

On Aug. 24, 2012, the former president had a 48 percent approval rating, with 51 percent disapproval.

Twenty-four percent of people strongly approved of Obama’s performance at the time, compared with 41 percent who strongly disapproved of his performance.

For Mon Aug 24, 2020 – Sponsored by @libertynation National Likely Voter (LV) Job Approval of @POTUS – 51% GOP LV App – 81% Dem LV App – 25% Ind LV App – 50% White LV App – 53% Black Total LV App – 36% Other Non-White Total LV App – 55% Visit https://t.co/aLUzII52gL https://t.co/bgisgxRDyI pic.twitter.com/EqHer3mo8t — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 24, 2020

So, what to make of these polling numbers?

First off, the fact that Trump’s loss is a fait accompli is completely bogus, for one. The president is actually doing quite well, given the situation and the fact that the establishment media are dead set against him.

He’s also going to fare quite well when you consider the fact that his Democratic opponents, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, don’t make a particularly great ticket, especially when you look at their negatives. Biden has moved pretty far to the left and Harris was already there.

Will President Trump win a second term? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (426 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

RELATED: Illegal Alien Dems Used To Attack Trump Was Actually Deported Under Clinton, Flagged Under Obama

Yes, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence face an uphill battle. There’s no denying that. However, Biden and Harris have significant problems of their own, particularly when you look at the left-wing agenda they’re trying to peddle to the American people.

This won’t be as easy as the media wants to make everyone think it is — particularly when you look at the polling numbers.

Remember, Barack Obama won in 2012 — and his poll numbers looked a lot worse than President Trump’s.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.