'It's Looking Like We Have a Deal on Gaza,' Trump Announces

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he believes that a deal has been reached to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

“It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza. We’ll let you know. I think it’s a deal that will get the hostages back. It’s going to be a deal that will end the war. … It’s going to be peace,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“That would be number 8,” he said, addressing the wars his administration has brought to a close.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump announces, “It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza” that would secure the return of the hostages and end the war. pic.twitter.com/sbEkDEupKG — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 26, 2025

On Tuesday, Trump called out world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly for unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state.

“As everyone knows, I have also been deeply engaged in seeking a cease-fire in Gaza. Have to get that done. You have to get it done,” Trump said.

“Unfortunately, Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace. We can’t forget Oct. 7, can we? Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state,” the president continued. “The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities.”

“Instead of giving in to Hamas’ ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now,” Trump said.

.@POTUS: “Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” pic.twitter.com/rkZoTTCoLD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025

Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,200 Israelis and took over 250 hostages during the Oct. 7 attacks. Many have since been released through prisoner swaps and temporary cease-fire agreements, but approximately 20 are still believed to be alive and held by Hamas, along with the bodies of 30 dead Israelis, The New York Times reported last month.

Today, Palestinian Islamic Jihad released footage of Rom Braslavski. Rom was kidnapped from the Nova music festival and has been held hostage in Gaza for close to 700 days. Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Mark Carney would like to give Rom’s captors their own country. pic.twitter.com/4tBYtGuT3C — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) July 31, 2025

Several UN delegates staged a walkout on Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began to speak to the General Assembly.

Go and don’t come back.

Leaving the hall is an escape from the truth.

We will not remain silent! 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/BXIajPdIo2 — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) September 26, 2025

During his remarks, Netanyahu said, “You know what message the leaders who recognized a Palestinian state sent to the Palestinians? It’s a very clear message: Murdering Jews pays off.”

NEW: Israeli PM Netanyahu calls out world leaders who officially recognized the Palestinian state: “I have a message for these leaders…” “When the most savage terrorists on Earth are effusively praising your decision, you didn’t do something right — you did something wrong,… pic.twitter.com/C6ZptD8Pns — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 26, 2025

“Well, I have a message for these leaders: When the most savage terrorists on Earth are effusively praising your decision, you didn’t do something right — you did something wrong, horribly wrong,” he continued. “Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere. It will be a mark of shame on all of you.”

During an interview last month, Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad celebrated the renewed push for a two-state solution, saying, “The initiative by several countries to recognize a Palestinian state is one of the fruits of Oct. 7.”

Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad openly declares: “The recognition of a Palestinian state is one of the fruits of October 7.” Good job Macron, Starmer, and Carney. pic.twitter.com/oIb78clrNs — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 20, 2025

On Sunday, Hamas “lauded the recognition of a Palestinian state by the United Kingdom, Canada, Portugal, and Australia in a Sunday statement, calling the move ‘an important step,’” according to The Jerusalem Post.

“This recognition is an important step in maintaining the right of our Palestinian people to their land and holy sites, and to establishing their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Hamas said.

Regarding a two-state solution being a path to peace, Netanyahu argued at the UN, “There is only one problem with that … they don’t believe in that solution. They never have. They don’t want a state next to Israel. They want a Palestinian state instead of Israel.”

He further noted that each time the Palestinians were offered a two-state solution in the past in exchange for recognizing Israel, they turned it down.

Netanyahu contended, “They effectively had a Palestinian state in Gaza. So what did they do with that state? Peace, co-existence? No, they attacked us time and time again.”

In 2005, under pressure from the United States and others in the world community, Israel disengaged from the Gaza Strip in a land-for-peace deal, granting territorial self-rule. This was a trial run for a two-state solution.

However, the residents of Gaza voted the next year to place Hamas in charge, and the terrorist group has used it as a base of operations to attack the Israeli people ever since, culminating in the bloody Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

