Looking Like Trump Was Right: Report Says Hunter Biden Under Fed. Surveillance for China Ties

As the drama around Hunter Biden continues to unfold, it has come to light that he has been under federal surveillance for ties with Chinese figures, according to a recent report.

Paul Sperry, a reporter for Real Clear Investigations, tweeted U.S. counterintelligence officials told him about Biden coming under surveillance and looking into his contacts and deals in China.

DEVELOPING: US counterintelligence officials tell me Hunter Biden has come under federal surveillance amid growing concerns his partnerships with CCP-tied figures–notably Che Feng, aka “Super Chairman”–could “compromise” the president or help Beijing gather US intel thru Hunter — Paul Sperry (@PaulSperry30) July 5, 2022

DEVELOPING: US counterespionage officials investigating alleged contacts between Hunter Biden and members of CFIUS during Chinese takeover of US firm making automotive parts w/ dual-use technologies. CFIUS approved the sensitive 2015 deal, which had national security implications — Paul Sperry (@PaulSperry30) July 5, 2022

This is not the first time that the issue of Hunter Biden and his connections to China have made headlines.

Former President Donald Trump actually claimed that the Biden family had suspicious ties to China in 2019, Reuters reported.

Trump particularly accused Hunter Biden of using his position of influence to secure the financial backing of China for his investments.

But at the time Trump provided little evidence of his claims about Biden, and many dismissed it.

But since the contents of Biden’s laptop have been discovered by the New York Post, the connection between Biden and China has some real evidence behind it now.

It has become clearer that the Biden family has strong ties to China and Chinese business and have profited from the connection.

“The Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China’s spy agency,” the New York Post reported in January.

“Indeed, every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family’s foreign deals,” the Post continued.

These deals have been going on for years it appears.

When President Joe Biden was vice president under Barack Obama, Hunter Biden tagged along with him on a trip to China in 2013.

While the older Biden was working on the tensions in the South China Sea, Hunter Biden paid a visit to Jonathan Li, a Chinese financier who ran the private-equity fund Bohai Capital, the New York Post reported.

“Ten days later the Chinese business license for Bohai Harvest — a new company which would invest Chinese cash in projects outside the country that Hunter Biden had been trying to launch for more than a year — was approved by Chinese officials,” the New York Post reported.

As more and more of these connections between Hunter Biden and China have been examined, there seem to be clear indication that the Biden family has immensely profited from their business deals in China.

Hunter Biden’s laptop continues to provide evidence of the connections in China that have helped along the way.

“Hunter Biden’s hard drive contained an enviable lineup of contacts for top US officials tasked with overseeing the US-China relationship, and at least 10 senior Google executives — raising new questions about the extent to which Joe Biden’s well-connected son could have leveraged his connections for personal profit,” the New York Post reported.

But now it has landed Hunter Biden in a tough spot as the security concerns surrounding his connections and business practices are raising questions.

