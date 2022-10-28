If Looks Could Kill: See the Look Twitter's Censorship Head Gave Musk Just Hours Before He Fired Her

It didn’t take Elon Musk very long in his Twitter takeover to produce a litany of viral moments.

There was the moment Musk carried a sink into Twitter headquarters, just to make a lovely dad joke:

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

There was a simple four-word tweet that literally went viral (currently sitting at over 1.8 million likes):

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

But perhaps the most humanizing aspect of all this were the photos that began to circulate showing Musk interacting with the employees of his new company. Oftentimes, people like Musk end up becoming nothing more than a face on television, but these photos do show that he is, in fact, a human being.

There was another similar humanizing photo making the rounds, but eagle-eyed Twitter users quickly noted that at least one person was staring at Musk with some less-than-humanizing hatred.

Hey ⁦@elonmusk⁩ Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! ⁦@vijaya⁩ is looking like she wants to pluck out ur eyes ..The world needs u and please be careful of her 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yKACNQmuH7 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 28, 2022

Zoomed in, you could feel the palpable disdain in Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s now-former legal head, while she stared death lasers into Musk.

As #ElonMusk officially closed the Twitter deal.@elonmusk fires top Twitter executives after taking control including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal head Vijaya Gadde who spearheaded President Trump’s ban on the social media platform. pic.twitter.com/vBsvqtBUce — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) October 28, 2022

As many on social media have pointed out, Gadde played a prominent role in the permanent banning of President Donald Trump from the Twitter platform.

Gadde’s reaction is hardly a surprise, given the leftist meltdowns occurring all across Twitter at the moment. While Musk appears to be taking an ax to Twitter’s top executives, there appears to be a wild misunderstanding about what the app itself will look like.

Leftists appear to think they’re all getting banned or censored via Musk’s Twitter takeover. Here is one such advocacy group that clearly leans left fretting over “censorship”:

Elon Musk owns Twitter A lot of you are worried about censorship So here’s a test: we’ll drop some truth and see what happens 1) Donald Trump was the most corrupt president in history 2) The elections wasn’t stolen, but there was a coup attempt 3) The DOJ should indict Trump — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 28, 2022

The best response to that hysteria came from conservative commentator and podcaster Stephen L. Miller:

Bro, we want you here. That’s the difference between us. https://t.co/CyFDXU9TMF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2022

Miller, and other conservatives on Twitter, are making the same point in light of Musk’s Twitter purchase: This is about censorship, insomuch that conservatives are largely against it.

Conservatives want to hear your reasoning behind why children’s drag queen story hour is a good idea. They want to hear why you think murdering unborn children is acceptable.

Conservatives would obviously argue against those stances, but they’re willing to have those arguments. Silencing the opposition is a coward’s game.

Ironically, the very thing leftists are so scared of is a tactic that they employed for so long in public forums like Twitter. In fact, it’s what Vijaya Gadde herself specialized in.

Maybe that’s why she looked so angrily at Musk; she knew that he doesn’t kneel at the altar of censorship like the left does.

