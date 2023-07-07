Share
News

'Looks Like a Crackhead to Me!' – Trump Offers Up Convenient Alternative Suspect in WH Cocaine Case

 By Johnathan Jones  July 7, 2023 at 7:24am
Former President Donald Trump floated a potential suspect behind the cocaine found Sunday at the White House: the man who is prosecuting him for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

In the hours after the drug was found in the West Wing, Trump took to Truth Social where he targeted the Biden family and special counsel Jack Smith.

On Smith, Trump commented the assistant U.S. attorney looks like a “crackhead.”

He also floated the possibility that the cocaine belong to either Hunter Biden or President Joe Biden.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump posted on Wednesday.

He added, “But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish.”

Trump then asked, “Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

In another post, Trump questioned why security cameras at the White House had not captured the cocaine culprit.

Will the White House ever reveal who the cocaine belonged to?

“Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!” he said.

Trump’s theory that the White House drug scandal would quickly be swept under the rug was posted on the same day Politico reported that Secret Service investigators believe the source of the cocaine will never be found.

A day later, on Thursday, NBC News reported that the White House had changed its story about where the drug was located inside the West Wing.

It was initially reported that the cocaine was discovered in the formal West Wing lobby.

Officials close to the investigation backtracked and said the substance was found in a cubby area in the West Executive basement.

The area is not open to the public and is also used by Vice President Kamala Harris when she visits the Situation Room, MSNBC reported.

Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, have asked to be briefed on the ongoing investigation, Axios reported.

