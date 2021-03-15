Good Pillow, the supposed liberal rival to MyPillow set up by anti-gun activist David Hogg, has been good for plenty of things — most of them involving laughs at Good Pillow’s expense on Twitter.

My favorite moment came after the company announced anti-gun activist Brandon Wolf had been added to Good Pillow’s “activist advisory board.”

“Brandon has years of experience in organizing for gun violence prevention, LGBTQ rights and he’s also just an awesome person,” Hogg tweeted.

As a riposte, Jessica O’Donnell, social media editor for TheBlaze, asked this:

I know this is a weird question, but do any of your board members know anything about pillows https://t.co/HRLJ2Xq9Sk — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 9, 2021

Of course, it was always assumed making pillows was secondary — perhaps even tertiary — for Good Pillow. In fact, most people have forgotten about it by now.

According to the Media Research Center, however, making pillows might never have been a concern for Hogg at all.

In case you’ve forgotten, Hogg, who leaped to fame as a survivor of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, got plenty of coverage when he announced the company back in February.

Do you think Good Pillow will ever be a real business?

Here’s Newsweek, announcing that Good Pillow had more Twitter followers than MyPillow ever had even before the MyPillow was banned from Twitter for founder Mike Lindell’s statements about voter fraud in the 2020 election:

“Two progressives have struck the first blow in their pillow fight with Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell,” Newsweek reported.

“Twitter banned Lindell’s personal and MyPillow business accounts last month during a crackdown on misinformation in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riots. At the time, MyPillow had about 45,800 Twitter followers. That figure was surpassed by Good Pillow’s account within 12 hours of its first tweet on Tuesday afternoon. It had amassed more than 59,000 followers by the time of publication.”

And here’s a CBS affiliate, taking Hogg’s pillow venture Very Seriously:

More seriously, apparently, than Hogg or his business partner, software engineer William LeGate, ever bothered taking the plan.

The Newsweek article was published on Feb. 10. Here was a part that readers probably should have taken a bit more notice of: “A search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database does not reveal any new company being registered under the name Good Pillow or a variant.”

That’s something you should probably do if you want to build a brand. However, a day later, the name was registered — just not by Hogg or LeGate.

“A subsequent search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database reveals that on February 11, a day after the heads up provided by Newsweek, that ‘Good Pillow’ was indeed registered by a Mr. Robert Holland of North Carolina,” the Media Research Center reported Saturday.

“Congratulations, Bob! You might be the only person who ends up making money from ‘Good Pillow.'”

It’s unclear if the following tweet is related to the registration MRC reported, but the fact someone had claimed the name “Good Pillow” was clearly annoying LeGate:

There is a fraudulent company going under the name good pillow who started selling fake products after we announced the name. They are not affiliated with us. If you order from them you may be scammed. We’re in the process of dealing with this legally but wanted to make aware. — William LeGate (ig: @legate) (@williamlegate) February 16, 2021

Plus, I hear this guy doesn’t have an activist advisory board or anything. And he also doesn’t have the meme game that Good Pillow has. See, right after they announced the company, LeGate offered $1,000 to whoever came up with the best Good Pillow meme:

Prob not gonna win, but here’s one. pic.twitter.com/yqmkpflklN — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) February 10, 2021

Here was the winner:

Congrats to Carrie! You are the winner of our meme contest. DM me & we will coordinate payment 🙂 https://t.co/ICvqFHrUSr — William LeGate (ig: @legate) (@williamlegate) February 11, 2021

So I guess Robert Holland won’t be the only person who makes money off of Good Pillow.

The “company” hasn’t tweeted anything since Feb. 10, which is unusual, given the natural desire of any business to keep momentum going. Part of this might be because Hogg’s pillow game didn’t necessarily go over so well with people who actually expected him to be, like, a serious, committed gun control activist, not a soi-disant pillow mogul who also went off on anyone who questioned his motives.

WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

People need to stop perpetuating the gaslighting that people that have trauma and ptsd can only do one thing. We really are going to help people, create jobs and more. Doubt me all you want- personally I don’t care- ultimately know I’m doing this to help people. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 10, 2021

Thank you all for your support I need it.

I still have to work through the gaslighting often times. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 10, 2021

Hogg would step away from his role with March for Our Lives amid the controversy:

I know I’ve said a lot in the last week. Maybe too much. Please read this if nothing else. pic.twitter.com/m7hZwpg0mb — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 11, 2021

Today, March For Our Lives Co-Founder David Hogg decided that he will take a leave of absence from his position as a Board Member to take some time for himself to reflect and recommit to the mission. pic.twitter.com/HQTrlv4ehz — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) February 11, 2021

Will he sell any pillows while he “take[s] some time for himself to reflect and recommit to the mission?” I guess he’ll have to ask his “activist advisory board” first — but I don’t think Mike Lindell has any competition to worry about in the near future.

