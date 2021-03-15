Login
It Looks Like David Hogg's MyPillow Rival Is Going Nowhere Fast

By C. Douglas Golden
Published March 15, 2021 at 10:58am
Good Pillow, the supposed liberal rival to MyPillow set up by anti-gun activist David Hogg, has been good for plenty of things — most of them involving laughs at Good Pillow’s expense on Twitter.

My favorite moment came after the company announced anti-gun activist Brandon Wolf had been added to Good Pillow’s “activist advisory board.”

“Brandon has years of experience in organizing for gun violence prevention, LGBTQ rights and he’s also just an awesome person,” Hogg tweeted.

As a riposte, Jessica O’Donnell, social media editor for TheBlaze, asked this:

TRENDING: Report: Biden Is Planning the First Major Tax Increase in 30 Years

Of course, it was always assumed making pillows was secondary — perhaps even tertiary — for Good Pillow. In fact, most people have forgotten about it by now.

According to the Media Research Center, however, making pillows might never have been a concern for Hogg at all.

In case you’ve forgotten, Hogg, who leaped to fame as a survivor of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, got plenty of coverage when he announced the company back in February.

Do you think Good Pillow will ever be a real business?

Here’s Newsweek, announcing that Good Pillow had more Twitter followers than MyPillow ever had even before the MyPillow was banned from Twitter for founder Mike Lindell’s  statements about voter fraud in the 2020 election:

“Two progressives have struck the first blow in their pillow fight with Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell,” Newsweek reported.

“Twitter banned Lindell’s personal and MyPillow business accounts last month during a crackdown on misinformation in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riots. At the time, MyPillow had about 45,800 Twitter followers. That figure was surpassed by Good Pillow’s account within 12 hours of its first tweet on Tuesday afternoon. It had amassed more than 59,000 followers by the time of publication.”

And here’s a CBS affiliate, taking Hogg’s pillow venture Very Seriously:

RELATED: Father of Parkland Victim Slams Biden for Taking Advantage of Anniversary of Shooting to Push Gun Control

More seriously, apparently, than Hogg or his business partner, software engineer William LeGate, ever bothered taking the plan.

The Newsweek article was published on Feb. 10. Here was a part that readers probably should have taken a bit more notice of: “A search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database does not reveal any new company being registered under the name Good Pillow or a variant.”

That’s something you should probably do if you want to build a brand. However, a day later, the name was registered — just not by Hogg or LeGate.

“A subsequent search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database reveals that on February 11, a day after the heads up provided by Newsweek, that ‘Good Pillow’ was indeed registered by a Mr. Robert Holland of North Carolina,” the Media Research Center reported Saturday.

“Congratulations, Bob! You might be the only person who ends up making money from ‘Good Pillow.'”

It’s unclear if the following tweet is related to the registration MRC reported, but the fact someone had claimed the name “Good Pillow” was clearly annoying LeGate:

Plus, I hear this guy doesn’t have an activist advisory board or anything. And he also doesn’t have the meme game that Good Pillow has. See, right after they announced the company, LeGate offered $1,000 to whoever came up with the best Good Pillow meme:

Here was the winner:

So I guess Robert Holland won’t be the only person who makes money off of Good Pillow.

The “company” hasn’t tweeted anything since Feb. 10, which is unusual, given the natural desire of any business to keep momentum going. Part of this might be because Hogg’s pillow game didn’t necessarily go over so well with people who actually expected him to be, like, a serious, committed gun control activist, not a soi-disant pillow mogul who also went off on anyone who questioned his motives.

WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Hogg would step away from his role with March for Our Lives amid the controversy:

Will he sell any pillows while he “take[s] some time for himself to reflect and recommit to the mission?” I guess he’ll have to ask his “activist advisory board” first — but I don’t think Mike Lindell has any competition to worry about in the near future.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
