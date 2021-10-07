Share
Commentary

It Looks Like the Facebook Whistleblower Is a Pro-Democrat Operative, Had Key Woke Role at Other Big Tech Companies

 By Randy DeSoto  October 7, 2021 at 9:05am
If the Trump years taught conservatives anything, it was to beware of so-called whistleblowers, because they always seem to have a liberal agenda motivating them.

Such appears to be the case with the “Facebook whistleblower,” Frances Haugen, who testified before the Senate’s Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security on Tuesday to great fanfare.

The top headline of the whole thing was that she was alarmed about the harmful effect of Facebook and Instagram on children, and she may well be, but if you dig a little deeper and listen closely, suppressing political speech is a lot of what she’s about.

It was right in her opening statement, when Haugen claimed that Facebook’s products “stoke division and weaken our democracy.”

The Federalist reported that she joined Facebook in 2019 “on the condition of being tasked with censoring ‘misinformation,'” and worked on a 200-member civic integrity unit, where she continued until after the 2020 election.

Haugen’s team “was tasked with countering so-called misinformation (read: throttling politically disfavored content)” about the election, according to The Federalist.

Does the term “misinformation” in the fall of 2020 ring a bell?

What if I add Hunter Biden as a clue?

That’s right, that laptop with the emails showing Hunter’s nefarious dealings with China and at least one proposed deal that would have cut in the “big man” — reportedly Joe Biden.

In October, Facebook and Twitter censored the bombshell story first broke by the New York Post, calling it misinformation.

“Facebook policy comms director Andy Stone on Twitter and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in congressional testimony admitted to the company suppressing the bombshell report,” The Federalist reported.

Stone tweeted his views in October 2020.

Haugen admitted in a back-and-forth with Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota that she wishes Facebook had kept the same “safeguards” in place regarding political speech after the election as it had in the lead-up to it.

“Facebook changed those safety defaults in the run-up to the election because they knew [the engagements] were dangerous,” Haugen said. “And because they wanted that growth back, they wanted the acceleration of the platform back after the election, they returned to their original defaults.”

FEC records show that Haugen is a liberal, so that is no doubt the speech she does not find dangerous.

She contributed multiple times during the 2020 election cycle and since to left-wing groups like the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and ActBlue, which helps Democratic candidates and progressive groups raise money.

“In a previous role at Pinterest, Frances Haugen was behind a ‘recent change to give users the option to filter searches to specific skin tones,'” The Daily Wire reported.

And while employed at Gigster, she gave a presentation on how “if we don’t build with an eye towards inclusion, we can end up enshrining bias.”

Do you think regulating Facebook could be a trap for conservatives?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned Republican lawmakers on Tuesday that the push to regulate Facebook is looking like a trap.

“God help any Republican who would assist” Democrats in empowering social media companies to clamp down conservatives, she said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“The fact is Republicans may be walking straight into a trap,” the Fox host explained. “The left’s real beef with Facebook has nothing to do with the children. The kids are on TikTok, aren’t they? The left doesn’t like Facebook because Facebook has refused to suppress all conservative speech. That’s it.”



“The left has decided to drive conservatives off of the internet, and they’re afraid Facebook won’t be sufficiently loyal to their plans.”

Ingraham argued the suppression of speech will all be done in the name of “preventing domestic terrorism” or maintaining community peace in a way akin to something communist China would do.

The left’s real goal, she argued, is a “land where we’re silenced and theirs are the only voices heard.”

Ingraham makes an astute observation.

Haugen is no whistleblower; she’s clearly a Democratic operative promoting an anti-free speech agenda, which should be rejected.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




