It Looks Like Nadler Is Preparing a 2nd Impeachment Attempt

If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

At least one prominent Democrat is embracing this old line as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump draws to a close, and it now looks like he’s willing to drag America through a second attempt to remove the president.

This possibility was revealed as Manu Raju, CNN’s senior congressional correspondent, intercepted House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler on Wednesday.

The New York Democrat made it clear that the investigations against Trump would be ongoing, and would likely involve a subpoena of former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tells us that House Dems will “likely” subpoena John Bolton and continue with investigations to follow after today. “I think it’s likely yes,” he told me of issuing a Bolton subpoena. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 5, 2020

Bolton made headlines for his claims in an upcoming book, portions of which were leaked to the media as Trump’s impeachment trial hit the Senate.

Nadler explained that the investigations would not focus solely on Ukraine or any other matter that House Democrats have started probing since 2019, but rather on “everything.”

“When you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore, you have to spotlight that,” Nadler said. “You have to protect the Constitution, whatever the political consequences.”

Asked if he’s concerned about any blowback for continuing to pursue probes, Nadler told me: “I think when you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore, you have to spotlight that. You have to protect the Constitution, whatever the political consequences.” pic.twitter.com/nZLIhnVy2K — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 5, 2020

But Bolton is not likely to be the best of witnesses, considering his credibility has previously been called into question by, of all people, House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff.

The announcement of the continuing investigations into Trump could not have come at a worse time for Democrats, either.

With the 2020 elections only nine months away, the left is finding itself in a precarious political position.

A Democrat-led House was able to impeach Trump on shaky, partisan grounds, but was not able to secure his removal. It’s unlikely that public approval will soar if they try to impeach Trump a second time.

Democrats are also fresh off of a humiliating disaster in the Iowa caucuses, suggesting that the party which has harped on open and transparent elections isn’t even able to conduct one in a rural state.

Nadler’s announcement came after Trump’s magnificently successful State of the Union address.

While the president promised that the best is yet to come, Democrats’ attempt to steal the spotlight with boycotts and temper tantrums only served to underscore the fact that the party’s vision is clouded by hatred of Trump.

With the majority in the House, it’s not impossible that Democrats will be able to muster the votes to impeach Trump again. But what will this “victory” cost them in the end?

