SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

It Looks Like Nadler Is Preparing a 2nd Impeachment Attempt

×
By Jared Harris
Published February 5, 2020 at 3:21pm
Print

If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

At least one prominent Democrat is embracing this old line as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump draws to a close, and it now looks like he’s willing to drag America through a second attempt to remove the president.

This possibility was revealed as Manu Raju, CNN’s senior congressional correspondent, intercepted House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler on Wednesday.

The New York Democrat made it clear that the investigations against Trump would be ongoing, and would likely involve a subpoena of former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

TRENDING: Super Bowl Halftime Show Contained a Subtle Anti-Trump Immigration Message

Bolton made headlines for his claims in an upcoming book, portions of which were leaked to the media as Trump’s impeachment trial hit the Senate.

Nadler explained that the investigations would not focus solely on Ukraine or any other matter that House Democrats have started probing since 2019, but rather on “everything.”

“When you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore, you have to spotlight that,” Nadler said. “You have to protect the Constitution, whatever the political consequences.”

But Bolton is not likely to be the best of witnesses, considering his credibility has previously been called into question by, of all people, House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff.

The announcement of the continuing investigations into Trump could not have come at a worse time for Democrats, either.

With the 2020 elections only nine months away, the left is finding itself in a precarious political position.

A Democrat-led House was able to impeach Trump on shaky, partisan grounds, but was not able to secure his removal. It’s unlikely that public approval will soar if they try to impeach Trump a second time.

RELATED: Sensitive Biden Info Stolen in 'Professional Job' Near WH, Secret Service Involved: Report

Will Democrats attempt to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time?

Democrats are also fresh off of a humiliating disaster in the Iowa caucuses, suggesting that the party which has harped on open and transparent elections isn’t even able to conduct one in a rural state.

Nadler’s announcement came after Trump’s magnificently successful State of the Union address.

While the president promised that the best is yet to come, Democrats’ attempt to steal the spotlight with boycotts and temper tantrums only served to underscore the fact that the party’s vision is clouded by hatred of Trump.

With the majority in the House, it’s not impossible that Democrats will be able to muster the votes to impeach Trump again. But what will this “victory” cost them in the end?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







It Looks Like Nadler Is Preparing a 2nd Impeachment Attempt
Veteran Limbaugh Producer Bo Snerdley Silences Acosta After Attack on Cancer-Stricken Rush
Desperate Chinese Officials Roll Out Execution Notice
Sensitive Biden Info Stolen in 'Professional Job' Near WH, Secret Service Involved: Report
Do These Iowa Coin Tosses Look Fair to You?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×