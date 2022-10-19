It Looks Like Pelosi is Desperately Avoiding Grim Midterm News - Does She Fear the Red Wave?

Most signs point to Democrats taking a shellacking on Nov. 8, when Americans will likely turn out in force at the voting booth to express their frustrations over how the Biden administration and Democrats, in general, are running America into the ground.

However, not everyone in the Democratic Party is convinced that they should prepare for a political doomsday event. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in an interview with Punchbowl News, published Wednesday, denied that her party is facing adversity, going as far as to say that she believes Democrats are in “great shape,” despite recent polling data that indicates otherwise.

The delusionally optimistic House speaker seems to be under the impression that as long as the turnout is healthy on her side of the aisle, everything will be peaches and cream on Election Day.

“This is about turnout. We know that the public is with us. But it’s about turnout. So I’m excited. We’ve outraised them, except for their big, dark money, which is endless,” Pelosi said, taking a shot at Republicans for taking part in receiving “dark money,” which is money raised by nonprofits that is used to fund political initiatives.

The money raised is considered “dark” because such organizations aren’t required to disclose donor information and amounts. Pelosi, of course, didn’t mention or admit that her side has also been the recipient of mountains of “dark money” funds, which has been well documented, even by The New York Times.

As any reasonably aware person knows, the 2022 midterms will center around a few key issues: inflation and gas prices. Again, when Pelosi was confronted with this accepted reality, she denied it like an addict who swears they aren’t an addict.

“Inflation’s an issue, but it’s global. It’s global. … What’s [the Republicans’] plan? They ain’t got nothing. When you bring down unemployment, inflation goes up. … So in any case, [President Joe Biden] brought unemployment [down], cut it in half,” Pelosi said.

She continued by parroting the bizarre talking point used by the White House in which it compares American inflation to the rest of the world, as if that matters to the average, struggling American voter.

“Inflation is there but it’s global and not as bad as it is in some countries. We’ll have to message it better in the next three weeks ahead. I think we’re in great shape. Other people don’t want to believe that,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s misplaced confidence flies in the face of data from recent polling, which shows Republican candidates garnering an even stronger position than before.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll revealed that 49 percent of likely voters would choose a Republican in November, while only 45 percent would choose a Democrat. Those numbers are significant because, as recently as September, Democrats held a one-point lead in the same poll.

SHOCK POLL: New York Times/Sienna have GOP 4….voters trust Republicans with economy… https://t.co/u8XJodAJ8B https://t.co/p4PepL7rBT — Kimberly Kukich Tesla (@KimKukich) October 17, 2022

According to the New York Post, hilariously, Pelosi denied the accuracy of the NYT poll, calling it an “outlier.”

“The New York Times poll, I think, is an outlier poll,” Pelosi said in a recent interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, who pressed the speaker on the inflation issue and how the country seems to place the responsibility on the Democratic Party. In a rare development, Mitchell challenged Pelosi’s assertion, citing recent polling data that matched the NYT poll.

“No, but that was one that brought down the average, and it was an outlier,” Pelosi countered. “It wasn’t even that big a sample. So I dismiss that.”

When asked what she believes will drive most voters to the voting booth in less than three weeks, Pelosi steadfastly claimed abortion is the key driver.

“I can tell you that women’s concerns about their freedom are very, very much still very significant in terms of how they will vote,” Pelosi said. The Times/Sienna poll indicated that abortion was the top issue for only five percent of likely voters, and only eight percent of likely Democratic voters.

Nobody expects Pelosi to admit that her party, of which she’s one of its key leaders, is in dire trouble and will likely lose power for at least the next two years. Still, if she genuinely believes even half of the spun garbage she’s spewing ahead of the election, it’s simply further evidence that it’s time for her to hang it up, as she’s ridiculously out of touch with the average American voter.

