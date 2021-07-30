In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been using COVID-19 as an excuse to garner more government power for well over a year. Sadly, the practice of weaponizing the virus for political gain is not exclusive to America.

According to Reuters, Australia’s largest city is set to employ restrictions even more draconian than any seen in the United States since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, Sydney experienced 239 new COVID-19 cases, which was the most in a single day throughout the pandemic. As a result, the government immediately jumped on the opportunity to grab more power.

Starting Friday, high-transmission areas in Sydney will require masks outdoors for all residents, and they will be forced to stay within three miles of their homes.

Government leaders went with the tried and true method of fear-mongering in order to justify this overreaching decision.

“We can only assume that things are likely to get worse before they get better given the quantity of people infectious in the community,” said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales state.

Reuters admitted there was “little sign” of restrictions curbing spikes in infections, yet Australian officials somehow think even stricter rules will magically fix the problem. And that’s not all.

“With even tighter restrictions set to begin on Friday, New South Wales Police said it had asked for 300 military personnel to help enforce lockdown orders,” Reuters reported.

“The personnel will deploy on Friday, Defence Minister Peter Dutton said, and will begin assisting police with ensuring compliance with restrictions next week.”

Is this a draconian move by the Australian authorities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2014 Votes) No: 1% (22 Votes)

Not only will Sydney force incredibly restrictive rules not backed by science on their residents; they will also use military personnel to enforce them. That is nothing short of tyranny.

Even finance experts seem to have somehow been brainwashed into believing these restrictions are a good idea. Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg admitted the lockdown would ravage the economy, but he still tried to defend its necessity.

“With respect to the December quarter, that does depend to a large extent how successful New South Wales, our largest state economy, is in getting on top of this virus,” Frydenberg said.

In other words, he wants to convince Australians that these lockdowns will ultimately save the economy by preventing further surges of the virus in the future.

The problem is that no one seems to know when these restrictions will end. Reuters reported only 13 people had died from the virus in Sydney during this latest outbreak, and yet federal officials are moving to keep citizens in line via military force.

If 13 deaths are enough to justify full-fledged tyranny, why should anyone believe the government will ever relinquish its newfound power?

The same questions lingers in the United States, where CDC officials recently twisted their rhetoric in an attempt to regain the power they just recently gave up.

Just a couple of months ago, the CDC recommended masks were no longer necessary for vaccinated individuals. This week, the agency reversed course and said Americans in many areas need to wear masks regardless of vaccine status.

While mask mandates are not the same as full lockdowns, the same sentiment applies. Once a government gains power, it is not likely to relinquish it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.