Share
News

Looting Craze Spreads Beyond California; Heartland State Stores Blitzed by Mobs

 By Brett Davis  November 28, 2021 at 1:39pm
Share

“Black Friday” — the day after Thanksgiving that traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season — took on a whole new meaning with reports of flash mobs engaging in smash-and-grab robberies at multiple retail outlets in California, Minnesota and other states.

In California, Los Angeles County stores in the city of Lakewood and the Beverly Grove neighborhood were targeted by looters on the busy post-Thanksgiving shopping day.

A group of 15-to-20-year-old suspects set upon a Home Depot store in Lakewood around 7:45 p.m., making off with crowbars, mallets and sledgehammers, KTTV reported.

Trending:
'Holiday Nightmare Comes True' When Man Makes Strange Discovery in a Ravine on His Property

Arriving in as many as 10 vehicles, the ski mask-wearing group ran into the store and took an entire section of hammers before leaving, according to KCBS-TV.

The stolen tools could be used in more robberies in the area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the station.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, in the bustling shopping and dining district of Beverly Grove, looters stole high-end merchandise, pepper spraying anyone who tried to stop them, Fox News reported.

Is this looting the direct result of the demonization of law enforcement?

It was unclear if any arrests had been made in the case.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom affirmed a stronger police presence throughout the state is necessary to combat such crime.

“Everybody’s got to step things up,” Newsom told Fox. “We need to see more law enforcement, see more deterrents, more presence. You’ve seen more, you’ll see even more CHP [California Highway Patrol] officers out on the roads.”

The governor affirmed that enhanced efforts by law enforcement would continue.

“You’re going to see it in and around large shopping malls and centers, going to continue to work collaboratively to address these organized efforts and call them out,” Newsom told KTVU-TV. “They need to be held to account. This is unconscionable behavior. Its impact is well beyond the victim: the business. We’re all victimized because there’s a level of distrust, lack of confidence in public safety that is inherent in what’s happening. We need to be more aggressive.”

Related:
Lib City Anarchy: Oakland Ex-Cop Pays the Ultimate Price for Trying to Stop a Shameless Robber

Such brazen “Black Friday” robberies weren’t confined to the West Coast, with similar incidents taking place in America’s heartland.

A Best Buy in Burnville, Minnesota, was robbed, with a group of between 20 to 30 people stealing electronics and other good from the store, as chronicled by WCCO-TV reporter Nick Streiff.

Another Best Buy in the nearby city of Maplewood saw a “large group” of 10 to 12 adults and juveniles, according to the Maplewood Police Department, enter the store and make off with televisions, tablets and hoverboards, Fox News reported.

In both Minnesota incidents, all suspects fled before police arrived.

California and Minnesota weren’t the only states to experience such post-holiday robberies.

WGN-TV in Chicago reported four smash-and-grab robberies of retail establishments took place early Thursday morning and early Friday morning.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Brett Davis
Contributor, News
Brett Davis, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Western Washington University, has written for newspapers, public policy organizations, a major humanitarian institution and a software company. Brett lives in Federal Way, Washington, just south of Seattle.
Brett Davis, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Western Washington University, has written for newspapers, public policy organizations, a major humanitarian institution and a software company. Brett lives in Federal Way, Washington, just south of Seattle.




Looting Craze Spreads Beyond California; Heartland State Stores Blitzed by Mobs
'Quit Answering My Phone': Rittenhouse's Lawyer 'Can't Count' Number of Death Threats He's Received
Retired Officer Slams Austin, Top Generals for Not Standing Up to Biden
Concert Chaos: Attacker Stabbed Security in the Neck With Needle, Possibly Injected Others – Report
Halloween Terror: VA Cops Say ISIS Is Threatening to Slaughter Crowds, Attack High-Value Targets
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.