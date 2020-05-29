SECTIONS
News
Print

Looting Spreads to a New City in Wake of George Floyd Death

×
By Jack Davis
Published May 29, 2020 at 7:59am
Print

Looting ravaged St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday amid the spread of violence originally spawned by the death of George Floyd in nearby Minneapolis.

St. Paul police estimated 170 businesses were looted or damaged. Police also reported that officers were pelted by rocks when they intervened to stop looting or protect businesses.

Rioters attacked a Target store, a CVS, a pawnshop and other businesses, according to a list curated by the Minnesota outlet Bring Me The News. A different Target store had been at the center of looting in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

TRENDING: Bill Clinton Denied Going to Epstein's Island, Now a Witness Says Otherwise

St. Paul’s damage came on the same day that a large group of protesters in Minneapolis breached and torched a police station, according to KSTP.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Thursday he had requested National Guard aid to help keep the peace, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Videos posted to Twitter captured the emotions of the day.

WARNING: The videos below contain vulgar language and scenes of looting that some viewers may find disturbing:

RELATED: Minnesota Governor Begs for Calm as Chaos Continues

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said the looting was “unprecedented,” and called upon parents to control their  young adults and teenagers.

Do you think rioting is ever justified?

“We won’t tolerate people being injured in this city. We won’t tolerate buildings being burned down,” Axtell said.

Axtell also warned looters that police will not simply let the violence go as if it never happened.

“You may think you got away with something today, but we got a lot of cameras out there,” Axtell said, according to KMSP. “I guarantee we will take the law to the full extent to make sure you are held accountable for the crimes you commit in this city.”

Carter called for an end to the looting, noting that it did nothing to address the incident in Minneapolis that led to Lloyd’s death in police custody.

The unrest in St. Paul led to the evacuation of the state capitol building.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Announces His Final Decision on World Health Organization
CNN Crew Arrested During Live Broadcast
Looting Spreads to a New City in Wake of George Floyd Death
Twitter Hides Trump Tweet, Claiming It Is 'Glorifying Violence'
Rioting Sparked by George Floyd Death Intensifies, Turns Deadly
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×