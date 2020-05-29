Looting ravaged St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday amid the spread of violence originally spawned by the death of George Floyd in nearby Minneapolis.

St. Paul police estimated 170 businesses were looted or damaged. Police also reported that officers were pelted by rocks when they intervened to stop looting or protect businesses.

Rioters attacked a Target store, a CVS, a pawnshop and other businesses, according to a list curated by the Minnesota outlet Bring Me The News. A different Target store had been at the center of looting in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

As Thursday turns to Friday, our officers continue to work shoulder-to-shoulder with local, state, federal and fire partners to protect St. Paul. More than 170 businesses damaged or looted. Dozens of fires. Thankfully, no reports of serious injuries. Calm on the horizon. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 29, 2020

Officers continue to be hit with rocks and bottles thrown by people who are also breaking into buildings, looting and destroying property. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 28, 2020

St. Paul’s damage came on the same day that a large group of protesters in Minneapolis breached and torched a police station, according to KSTP.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Thursday he had requested National Guard aid to help keep the peace, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Videos posted to Twitter captured the emotions of the day.

WARNING: The videos below contain vulgar language and scenes of looting that some viewers may find disturbing:

St. Paul’s armed citizens not having any of that looting from the George Floyd riots .. sometimes you need to stand your ground and protect what’s yours .. stay safe #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #BlackOwned pic.twitter.com/Tnshk8mRgu — InstantMedia (@MediaIndustria1) May 29, 2020

Minneapolis rioters filmed looting Verizon store in St. Paul, ramming down door of Discount Tire shop with car on Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1IeRkamHFA — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 28, 2020

The @sppdmn St. Paul PD incites and inflicts violence on unarmed, peaceful protesters. Violently pepper spraying protesters because they gave them the finger is shameful. If you can’t hack being peacefully criticized, don’t put on the uniform. #BlackLivesMater #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Abm8oeBAdG — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) May 29, 2020

I’m arriving to scene in St Paul. The CVS on University Avenue and Snelling is already damaged. pic.twitter.com/BV6neuAgaG — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said the looting was “unprecedented,” and called upon parents to control their young adults and teenagers.

“We won’t tolerate people being injured in this city. We won’t tolerate buildings being burned down,” Axtell said.

Axtell also warned looters that police will not simply let the violence go as if it never happened.

“You may think you got away with something today, but we got a lot of cameras out there,” Axtell said, according to KMSP. “I guarantee we will take the law to the full extent to make sure you are held accountable for the crimes you commit in this city.”

Carter called for an end to the looting, noting that it did nothing to address the incident in Minneapolis that led to Lloyd’s death in police custody.

Please stay home. Please do not come here to protest. Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement, and on preventing this from ever happening again. We can all be in that fight together. — Melvin Carter (@melvincarter3) May 28, 2020

The situation in our city right now is heartbreaking & rapidly devolving. I’m angry/ sad as anyone & pushing for the officers who killed George Floyd to be arrested ASAP. Destroying places we rely on for jobs, food & medicine won’t help us prevent it from happening again. — Melvin Carter (@melvincarter3) May 28, 2020

The unrest in St. Paul led to the evacuation of the state capitol building.

