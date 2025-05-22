Apologies in advance, but for lack of a more journalistic term, this is pretty neat.

UFC announcer and podcast mogul Joe Rogan — easily one of the most influential people in the world currently — is apparently regularly attending church now.

It’s a bit of a winding tale, but Rogan first started to turn toward the teachings of Christ after a three-hour-plus conversation with Christian apologist Wesley Huff in January.

At the very least, it’s clear a light went off in his head — and sometimes that’s all it takes.

This was notable because Rogan, long a self-professed atheist, has long denigrated and mocked the church.

“Everything is mythology,” he once argued, citing the lack of “evidence” as to why he found religion such a folly.

Fast forward to this Tuesday’s episode of “Know What You Believe with Michael Horton,” and Huff, a guest, revealed that Rogan’s brush with Christian theology had left a lasting impression.

“And have you talked to Joe Rogan since your out-of-the-park conversation with him?” Horton asked Huff.

“Well, my conversation with Rogan went three hours and 15 minutes, so it’s a little bit longer than this conversation,” Huff began. “But yes, Joe Rogan and I have had on-and-off communication since then.

“And I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church, and that has been a consistent thing, and so things are happening, and he’s a very inquisitive individual, and I think for the better, in that he’s communicating with me and other people in his life who are influences that can speak to into these issues.”

Huff then recounted an anecdote of a brick-and-mortar Christian bookstore telling him that young people — a big part of Rogan’s demographic — have been clamoring to purchase Bibles because “all my friends are reading this thing.”

Huff continued: “If the Bible is becoming popular with teenagers, then something is happening, and the Lord is moving.”

Again, for lack of a better term, that’s pretty cool.

For better or for worse, Joe Rogan has an outsized influence on countless young men in this country.

If he, of all people, could somehow help turn hearts and souls toward Christ, that’s just an objectively wonderful thing.

Yes, merely attending church does not make one Christian, but it’s an undeniably positive sign and a critical first step. And make no mistake, Rogan converting to Christianity would be a massive deal.

You can view the entire conversation on Horton’s show below:







It’s actually kind of crazy how impossible it would’ve been to envision Rogan’s atheist platform spreading the Gospel just a few short years ago, and yet here we are.

As hard as it is to believe, we shouldn’t necessarily be shocked by it.

God has often seen fit to choose the most unexpected individuals for His purposes.

Just look at the role Paul ultimately served in helping write swathes of the New Testament after he had helped persecute the earliest Christians.

Personally, for this writer, he very much believes that Rogan may have turned over a new leaf after all of his anti-Christian rhetoric of the past.

Why?

Because I honestly wasn’t all that different, not that long ago.

Without going into the gory details, I led a pretty Godless life for most of it, before God put my wife and children in my life, completely converting me in the process.

Trust me when I say that if it can happen to me, it can happen to any number of people.

And if it can happen to Joe Rogan on the world’s stage, an even larger number of people can see it happen

