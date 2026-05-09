Los Angeles Drivers Facing $100 Fill-Ups As Gas Prices Soar

Gas prices are rising across the country as war once again rages in the Middle East.

But residents of southern California — who already faced some of the highest energy costs in the nation because of their state’s tax system and environmental policies — are especially feeling the burn.

Fox Business reported that gas prices in Los Angeles have soared past $8 per gallon.

Because the culture and infrastructure of Los Angeles still largely centers on cars, residents are often left with little option beyond absorbing the higher costs.

Gas prices spark frustration in Los Angeles. Some residents are seen putting in just cents at the pump as costs climb. pic.twitter.com/yYoH1L43k8 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 23, 2026

“It’s very painful to drive in L.A. right now, and especially if you’re barely making minimum wage, it’s not even worth driving,” Amador, from Santa Clarita, told Fox News during a man-on-the-street interview.

“Thought it was a meme, thought it was AI, but looking at it up close, it’s kind of crazy to think you’re paying almost $9.”

Aida, a mother who hails from Nebraska, told Fox News that the prices are “ridiculous.”

“Can I swear on the news? I said, ‘Godd**n! That was too much.’ It’s too much for those prices,” she said in a profane comment to the outlet.

Aida added that when she is forced to buy gas, “I don’t even look… I can’t look at it.”

“I put it in, and then I put the little thing up, and I turn around, and I put my card in, and I just pray to God. It’s over $100,” Aida said.

Nick, a resident of Los Angeles who is originally from Phoenix, confirmed that he now pays $110 for gas.

U.S. regular gas prices hit a new multi-year high at $4.30 per gallon, with California now above $6 and Los Angeles around $6.10. Prices are up 7% in the last week alone. pic.twitter.com/OEIGSXWlPl — Polymarket Money (@PolymarketMoney) April 30, 2026

Manuel, an Olvera Street market owner, told Fox News that “before I’d fill it up with, because I have a small car, I filled it with $40,” but now “it’s like $63 to $65, almost double.”

California currently has the nation’s single most expensive gas market, according to a report from AAA.

Drivers can now expect to pay a whopping $6 per gallon.

But even the more environmentally minded residents of the Golden State are by no means immune.

California electric vehicle drivers now pay $0.46 for public charging per kilowatt hour, the sixth highest in the nation.

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