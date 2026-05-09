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A person pays for gas at a gas station pump using a card.
A person pays for gas at a gas station pump using a card. (Extreme Media / Getty Images)

Los Angeles Drivers Facing $100 Fill-Ups As Gas Prices Soar

 By Michael Austin  May 9, 2026 at 9:30am
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Gas prices are rising across the country as war once again rages in the Middle East.

But residents of southern California — who already faced some of the highest energy costs in the nation because of their state’s tax system and environmental policies — are especially feeling the burn.

Fox Business reported that gas prices in Los Angeles have soared past $8 per gallon.

Because the culture and infrastructure of Los Angeles still largely centers on cars, residents are often left with little option beyond absorbing the higher costs.

“It’s very painful to drive in L.A. right now, and especially if you’re barely making minimum wage, it’s not even worth driving,” Amador, from Santa Clarita, told Fox News during a man-on-the-street interview.

“Thought it was a meme, thought it was AI, but looking at it up close, it’s kind of crazy to think you’re paying almost $9.”

Aida, a mother who hails from Nebraska, told Fox News that the prices are “ridiculous.”

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“Can I swear on the news? I said, ‘Godd**n! That was too much.’ It’s too much for those prices,” she said in a profane comment to the outlet.

Aida added that when she is forced to buy gas, “I don’t even look… I can’t look at it.”

“I put it in, and then I put the little thing up, and I turn around, and I put my card in, and I just pray to God. It’s over $100,” Aida said.

Nick, a resident of Los Angeles who is originally from Phoenix, confirmed that he now pays $110 for gas.

Manuel, an Olvera Street market owner, told Fox News that “before I’d fill it up with, because I have a small car, I filled it with $40,” but now “it’s like $63 to $65, almost double.”

California currently has the nation’s single most expensive gas market, according to a report from AAA.

Drivers can now expect to pay a whopping $6 per gallon.

But even the more environmentally minded residents of the Golden State are by no means immune.

California electric vehicle drivers now pay $0.46 for public charging per kilowatt hour, the sixth highest in the nation.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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