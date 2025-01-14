Share
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden speak to the media on the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires at the White House on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Los Angeles Police Detain Two People at Kamala Harris' Home

 By Randy DeSoto  January 13, 2025 at 6:41pm
Police detained two people at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

“The Los Angeles Police Department said a call came into the West L.A. station around 4:40 a.m., reporting a potential burglary on the Vice President’s property,” KTLA-TV reported.

The vice president’s Los Angeles home is located on Bundy Drive, where police found two individuals on her property.

“Some reports said the subjects were two men dressed all in black, but that detail has yet to be confirmed by police,” KTLA said.

The new outlets further reported the two men were detained for breaking curfew hours, but were later released since the police had no evidence they were committing a crime.

The curfew hours in the fire evacuation areas are 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

KNBC reported that one law enforcement source familiar with the incident said the trespassers “likely had no idea where they were.”

The home belonging to Harris is located in a fire evacuation area, according to spokesman Ernie Apreza.

“Last night, the Vice President’s neighborhood in Los Angeles was put under an evacuation order. No one was in her home at the time. She and the Second Gentleman are praying for the safety of their fellow Californians, the heroic first responders, and Secret Service personnel,” Apreza posted Jan. 8 on X.

Cal Fire reported as of Monday afternoon that three active blazes are being battled in the Los Angeles area: the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, and the Hurst Fire, which is mostly contained.

However, the strong Santa Ana winds, which enabled the wildfires to spread so rapidly last week, were expected to kick back up starting Monday, possibly reaching speeds of 55 to 70 miles per hour, according to USA Today.

So far the fires have killed at least 24 people, while an estimated 12,000 homes, businesses, and other structures have been destroyed or damaged.

Firefighters have been pushing hard to prevent the Palisades Fire from spreading into neighboring Brentwood.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a Sunday social media post that firefighters have positioned a “tremendous” amount of resources in Mandeville Canyon, which sits between Pacific Palisades and Brentwood.

