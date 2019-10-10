If We Lose Our Second Amendment Right, We Could Lose Them All

When Beto O’Rourke stood on stage at the third Democratic Debate and proclaimed: “hell yes” he was going to take away citizens’ AR15s, it was laughed off and not taken seriously.

Even for those who did take the threat from O’Rourke seriously, it was optimistically presumed that Americans would not agree with him.

Yet here we are with almost all Democratic hopefuls embracing some form of gun control — in direct infringement of the Second Amendment.

They do this by lying, camouflaged as “speaking hard truths.”

In unison, they repeat statistics such as “there were 40,000 deaths last year in relation to gun violence.” The term “gun violence” is frequently used as a misleading replacement for gun-related deaths.

The anti-gun advocates’ arguments also fail to get to the source of the problem.

Fact: 40,000 gun-RELATED deaths occurred last year.

Fact: They were not due to mass shooters murdering people at Walmart, church, or hospitals.

Fact: The vast percentage of gun-related deaths actually occurred due to the 10th leading cause of death within our society — suicide.

Here is the truth: you can’t stop evil.

No matter what we do, no matter how many laws we pass, we will never fully stop evil people from doing evil things.

We don’t live in a utopian society like the left would want us to believe is possible. We live in the real world, and in the real world, the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.

The Second Amendment wasn’t created for times that are great, it was created for when times are bad.

Without the Second Amendment, you can not ensure the effectiveness of the other Amendments. It is only a matter of time within this PC culture until someone starts trying to take away our free speech.

You see it now, in New York City, where the term “illegal alien” can now land you a $200,000 fine should you use it “incorrectly.” Isn’t that a direct contradiction to our rights under the First Amendment? What do you think will happen if you can’t pay this fine? These are the questions we need to be asking.

The Founding Fathers didn’t create the Second Amendment because they thought it would be really cool to shoot guns. They didn’t create it for hunters. They created it as a last stand for the people to be able to hold their will. They created as a safety measure for the people of America to never lose control of their future to the government. They created it so all of our rights as Americans could, and would always be enforceable.

Gun rights are human rights. Our rights and our freedoms as Americans are NOT up for debate. It is our responsibility as Americans to ensure that we NEVER give up those rights.

Because if history teaches us anything it is this — if we ever give up our rights and our freedoms, we will never get them back.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

