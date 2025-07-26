'When You Are Losing MTG, You Are Losing the Base': Greene Doubles Down on Trump Critique

Can you spell MAGA without MTG?

Outspoken Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, certainly doesn’t think so, and she’s becoming increasingly comfortable calling out the MAGA figurehead about certain concerns she’s had with him lately.

Back in early May, Greene penned a lengthy, blistering X post claiming that President Donald Trump was losing her on a number of key issues.

I represent the base and when I’m frustrated and upset over the direction of things, you better be clear, the base is not happy. I campaigned for no more foreign wars. And now we are supposedly on the verge of going to war with Iran. I don’t think we should be bombing foreign… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 2, 2025

Greene vented her frustrations on several matters in that post, such as America’s involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict (which eventually did escalate), aid for the Ukrainian military (which America has also increased since, albeit after more Russian aggression), as well as issues regarding COVID vaccinations, accountability for the lawfare against Jan. 6 detainees, and election integrity.

“When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base,” she posted. “And Trump isn’t on the ballot in the future, so do the math on that.”

Almost exactly a month after that claim, Greene again took to X, this time to express outright regret for voting for the Trump-backed congressional spending bill best known as the “Big Beautiful Bill,” over concerns with artificial intelligence regulations.

Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in… pic.twitter.com/bip3hztSGq — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 3, 2025

“Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years,” she posted. “I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there.”

(Greene ended up praising the move to eventually get that removed.)

Then, on Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order entitled “Promoting the Export of the American AI Technology Stack” — and that prompted Greene to double down on her past AI criticisms with another lengthy X post.

I have many concerns about the AI Executive Order signed yesterday by President Trump. While I understand the many promised benefits of AI, I remain committed to protecting state rights, human jobs, human lives, human rights, our environment and critical water supply. My deep… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 24, 2025

“I have many concerns about the AI Executive Order signed yesterday by President Trump,” Greene posted Thursday. “While I understand the many promised benefits of AI, I remain committed to protecting state rights, human jobs, human lives, human rights, our environment and critical water supply.

“My deep concerns are that the EO demands rapid AI expansion with little to no guardrails and breaks. It also contains the threat of withholding federal funds from states who regulate AI, which is an absolute threat to federalism and why I strongly opposed the AI state moratorium originally in the BBB.”

Apart from her original concerns about rampant, unchecked AI, Greene also brought up environmental concerns that she had with the physical AI data centers.

“I’ve been in construction my entire life,” she wrote. “I can tell you firsthand, when you move dirt there is always an impact to the surrounding area.”

She further claimed: “Data centers are like a black holes when it comes to water requirements. They consume massive amounts of water for cooling, literally millions of gallons per day.”

Pressuring Trump with criticism is a tough sell, if history is any indication.

And while you obviously don’t need M, T, or G to spell MAGA, you do need them to spell “gambit,” and this current one could be as risky as it gets for Greene.

