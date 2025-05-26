They're Losing Their Own Voters to Trump: Latest Polls Take Surprising Turn for Dem Voters

President Donald Trump saw a surprising increase in his support among Democrats, according to one new poll.

Quantus Insights found that the Republican commander-in-chief, long a polarizing figure that the vast majority of Democrats dislike, has risen 4 points with members of that party, per Newsweek.

The poll was taken on May 18-20 and had a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

While the increase was a pleasant surprise, Trump still has a mere 11 percent job approval with Democrats.

His disapproval rating among Democrats meanwhile fell from 91 percent to 87 percent.

Trump also benefited from a jump of 5 points among black voters, 27 percent of whom now approve of his work.

No other demographic had a statistically significant change in approval rating.

Social media users offered their theories as to why some Democrats seem to be coming around to Trump.

“Most people who are paying attention see Trump is doing a great job for our country. No thanks to Newsweek’s corrupt reporting,” one commenter said.

“Because there’s finally a politician, who is willing to do something for the little guy,” another added, “something the Democrats have claimed before, but have never shown us.”

“Who hijacked the Newsweek feed?” a third tongue-in-cheek comment read.

It’s not just Quantus Insights that has Trump up among Democrats.

In the most recent Civiqs and YouGov/Economist polls, Trump saw his approval rating rise from 5 percent to 6 percent among Democrats, according to Newsweek.

Last month, a CNN/SSRS poll found that when asked who would be doing a better job in the White House, 45 percent picked Trump, while 43 percent chose former Vice President Kamala Harris.

CNN pollster Harry Enten observed that “this looks a lot like the election result,” since Trump beat Harris by 2 points.

That means voters currently hold a similar level of support for Trump relative to November, at least according to that poll.

