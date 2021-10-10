A recent drug bust at a mini-storage facility in Viera, Florida, has the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office sharing a post that has amused many.

Authorities confiscated around 770 pounds of “high grade” marijuana from the facility and decided to have a little fun with their humblebrag while also taunting the owner on social media.

Under the guise of attempting to reunite the stash with its rightful owner, the sheriff’s office shared a tongue-in-cheek “found” post signed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey.







“BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ATTEMPTING TO RETURN LOST ITEMS,” the post began.

“If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!

“All of us at one point or another in our lives have lost or misplaced something important and are always hopeful that a good and kind person will find our lost item and do the right thing by returning it to it’s rightful owner.

“Since at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office we always strive to do the right thing, our Narcotics Agents are trying to identify the rightful owner of the approximately 770 lbs of marijuana that was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera. I mean, trying to identify the rightful owner of the property is the very least we can do, especially since it has a street value of roughly two million dollars!!”

Ivey then warmly invited the owner to visit the Criminal Investigative Services building, giving the address and promising the owner could claim their property “with absolutely no strings attached,” as well as promising to keep both the owner and their property “in a secure area” so that no one would rip them off.

“In fact, we are so excited to return something this valuable to its rightful owner that we are also going to throw in an all expenses paid extensive ‘staycation’ so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you!!” he concluded.







Comments poured in from readers, with many saying they hoped the product would be donated to a good cause or arguing that the officers should be tracking down more dangerous goods, like fentanyl.

Some readers were happy to see that the sheriff’s office was doing their job but also having fun with it, and others replied in kind.

“I love your department!” one reader commented. “If I was younger I would go thru the academy just to work in your department!! You are great. [K]eep up the great work.”

“With it being Florida, it would not surprise me one bit to see ‘Florida man walks into sheriff’s office, claims ownership of marijuana after Facebook post’ in a headline some where,” another person wrote.

“That’s a full week’s supply for Willie Nelson,” wrote another.

In all, the post has been reacted to over 36,000 times and shared over 27,000 times — making it likely that the previous owner is well aware of the situation.

