'I Lost Touch With Reality': Kanye West Takes Out Full-Page WSJ Ad to Ask for 'Forgiveness'

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, published a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal in late January 2026 titled, “To Those I’ve Hurt.”

An article by Vanity Fair explained that Ye referenced a serious car accident he experienced in 2002, sharing that he believes resulting neurological damage contributed to later mental health challenges.

The article discussed his prior injury and mental health state in relation to his past controversial remarks and other public behavior, saying that he regrets his conduct and is “deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change.”

Ye described the injury to the frontal lobe of his brain and explained that it was only properly diagnosed in 2023 as bipolar type-1 disorder.

The advertisement was funded by his Yeezy brand and framed as a statement to individuals and communities affected by his actions.

Ye, fka Kanye West, takes out a full-page in the Wall Street Journal to apologize to the Black community, and for antisemitism: “I lost touch with reality” pic.twitter.com/Po8s4gNz5P — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 26, 2026

Ye made a statement of regret sharing that, “In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it.”

His full statement described a prolonged period during which he said his mental health deteriorated, leading to impulsive decisions and public actions that intensified backlash.

Key moments leading up to this statement:

2002: Ye survives a serious car accident that he later says may have caused neurological damage.

Ye survives a serious car accident that he later says may have caused neurological damage. 2016–2023: Ye publicly discusses bipolar disorder and experiences multiple highly publicized controversies.

Ye publicly discusses bipolar disorder and experiences multiple highly publicized controversies. 2022: Ye wears a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, makes anti-Semitic remarks, and is condemned by Jewish advocacy groups.

Ye wears a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, makes anti-Semitic remarks, and is condemned by Jewish advocacy groups. 2023: Ye issues an apology letter to the Jewish community.

Ye issues an apology letter to the Jewish community. 2024/2025: The Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee continue to bring up and denounce older remarks made by Ye in years past.

The Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee continue to bring up and denounce older remarks made by Ye in years past. Early 2025: Ye says he experienced a prolonged period of mental health instability marked by erratic public behavior.

Ye says he experienced a prolonged period of mental health instability marked by erratic public behavior. January 2026: Ye issues a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal addressing anti-Semitism, mental health, and accountability, and issuing an apology to the black community.

He explained that when an individual is manic, they don’t think they are sick. He said, “You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.”

Ye shared that “Once people label you as ‘crazy,’ you feel as if you cannot contribute anything meaningful to the world.”

He said, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

He then issued an apology to the black community, which he described as his foundation.

“Having bipolar disorder is not a state of constant mental illness. When you go into the manic episode, you are ill at that point. When you are not in an episode, you are completely ‘normal.’ And that’s when the wreckage from the illness hits the hardest,” he said.

In his statement, Ye said that he has since sought treatment, including medical care, therapy, and lifestyle changes aimed at stabilizing his mental health.

He also referenced finding support and comfort through online forums like Reddit which focused on bipolar disorder.

He concluded by sharing that he is not asking for sympathy or a free pass, only for patience as he continues efforts toward recovery.

