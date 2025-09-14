Lost in Translation: 2 Americans Board Flight Headed to France, Shocked After They Ended Up in Africa Instead

Two American women arrived in Africa instead of Europe after a misunderstanding with their boarding tickets.

Brittney Dzialo documented the humorous mix-up in a series of TikTok videos, which included her friend Hannah, according to People on Tuesday.

The mix-up began at an airport in Rome, Italy.

Brittney and her friend were trying to get from Rome to Nice, France, but had missed the flight.

So, they booked another, which is when the mix-up occurred.

The travelers had told an airline employee they were trying to get to Nice, which rhymes with niece.

But evidently the employee thought they said “Tunis,” which also rhymes with niece, and is the capital of Tunisia, Africa.

One TikTok video showed the moment Brittney and Hannah realized the misunderstanding.

“Is this going to Nice?” Hannah asked a passenger.

“Tunis, yeah,” the female passenger replied.

Brittney and Hannah giggled, asking for clarification.

The passenger then said they were going to Tunisia, not France.

The girls walked away before Brittney asked Hannah where Tunisia was.

“I don’t know, Brittney,” Hannah said as she looked it up on her phone.

The pair eventually realized Tunis was in North Africa.

After confirming this with a stewardess, another flight crew member recommended they fly to Tunis and get a flight to Nice from there.

As they walked to their seats, onlooking passengers had mixed reactions.

“The whole plane witnessed our spiral and either found it entertaining or hated us,” a caption over the TikTok video read.

When they arrived in Tunis, the girls explained the mix-up to an airline employee at the desk.

“When they rescheduled our flight, they thought we said Tunis, Africa, but no, we said to Nice, France, so they gave us the wrong flight,” Brittney said to the employee.

A supervisor at the airport had told the travelers it was “impossible” to leave and even “yelled” at them, according to text in one of Brittney’s follow-up posts.

But Brittney didn’t give up.

She spoke with another supervisor after the first one had left.

“I cried to her and she saw how stressed, tired, and defeated i was, and got us on a flight (that we had to pay for) and had the captain hold the entire plane for us,” Brittney wrote.

Brittney later shared photos of their time in Nice.

