In Loudoun County, almost everyone has made their voice heard.

Parent protesters both for and against the school district’s progressive curriculum continue to make headlines. School board members, district officials, teachers and other employees have made official statements to the media.

The one group we haven’t heard from, however, is the students themselves.

That changed on Tuesday morning when students in schools across the county decided to walk out of class in protest. The crowds of students were seen outside of Stone Bridge High School, Loudoun County High School, Briar Woods High School, Broad Run High School and Lightridge High School, according to WJLA-TV.

HAPPENING NOW — Walkouts at Loudoun County High School, Briar Woods High School following sexual assault reports. MORE: https://t.co/N2RygGtQT1 pic.twitter.com/JaeXqM49jp — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 26, 2021

Students at Broad Run could be heard chanting “Loudoun County protects rapists.”

Listen to Broad Run High students start chanting “Loudon County protects rapists” & shouting other messages. Clarification: The suspect in both sex assaults at 2 different high schools in Loudoun County was not charged or convicted of rape. @7NewsDC #7NewsITeam pic.twitter.com/VnoPAvl8jO — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) October 26, 2021

Why would the students say such a thing? Because they’re right: The evidence shows Loudoun County officials did indeed lie to their constituents in order to protect the perpetrator of multiple sexual assaults.

On May 28, a reportedly “gender fluid” 14-year-old boy wearing a skirt attacked and sexually assaulted a girl in a girls restroom at one of the district’s schools. The boy then went on to assault another girl on Oct. 6 at a different school where he was being electronically monitored.

According to WTOP-FM, the teen has been found guilty of sexual assault relating to the May 28 incident. When it comes to the Oct. 6 attack, he has been charged with sexual battery and abduction.

Leaked emails from May 28 show that county officials knew about the attacks and said nothing to their constituents.

In fact, during June 22 school board meeting, as parents voiced their concerns over a new policy allowing transgender students to enter the restroom of their choice, school superintendent Scott Ziegler went as far as to say, “To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.”

Scott Smith, the father of the teen’s first victim, attempted to speak out at the June 22 meeting, hoping to share the story of his daughter’s assault with the school board and parents present.

Instead, following a tense exchange with a pro-LGBT activist who claimed Smith’s daughter was a liar, police officers grabbed Smith and when he pulled away subsequently tackled him and dragged him out of the room.

The board later decided to implement the new transgender policy, knowing full well what had happened to Smith’s daughter and choosing not to share that knowledge with the public.

In the many weeks that have followed, as news continues to break regarding the county’s cover-up of the sexual assault, parents have continued to become more agitated at the school district.

And now, it appears that the students have had enough as well.

