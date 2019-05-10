Louis Farrakhan Shows His True Colors After Being Banned from Facebook

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan spoke at a Chicago Catholic church on Thursday night, denouncing Facebook and Instagram after being banned from the sites earlier this month. Farrakhan also denied accusations of anti-Semitism and racism.

Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church has a history of inviting controversial figures to speak, including former President Barack Obama’s pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who in a post-9/11 sermon declared, “Not God bless America, God d— America!”

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the political activist and MSNBC host who shot to fame in the late 1980s after slandering the innocent men accused in the Tawana Brawley rape case, has also spoken at the church.

Facebook released a statement on May 2 saying it banned Farrakhan and other users who “promote or engage in violence or hate.”

During his address, Farrakhan claimed he has never used hate speech against the Jews, yet referred to them as “satanic” only moments later.

TRENDING: Medical Expert from Canada Explains Why Elderly Will Suffer Most Under ‘Medicare for All’

“I do not hate Jewish people,” he said. “Not one that is with me has ever committed a crime against the Jewish people, black people, white people. As long as you don’t attack us, we won’t bother you.”

“The enemy is so hateful of me,” he continued. “I have never been arrested. No drunken driving. What have I done that you hate me like that?”

Despite claiming he hasn’t expressed hatred for Jews, he sounded anti-Semitic themes.

“I’m here to separate the good Jews from the satanic Jews,” he said.

Farrakhan has a history of making offensive comments about Jewish people.

God does not love this world. God never sent Jesus to die for this world. Jesus died because he was 2,000 years too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews. He never was on no cross. There was no Calvary for that Jesus. Learn more: https://t.co/tyNLPuzvxd pic.twitter.com/X2U6leQQC4 — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 30, 2019

In 1984, Farrakhan called Judaism a “gutter religion” and compared himself to Adolf Hitler.

RELATED: SPLC Ignores Democrats’ Ties to Anti-Semite Farrakhan, Nation of Islam

Last year, he preached a sermon degrading religious Jews as “infecting the world” with their “filthy” Talmud.

“You and I are gonna have to learn to distinguish between the righteous Jew and the satanic Jews who have infected the whole world with poison and deceit,” he said.

“I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-termite,” the Nation of Islam leader said in October last year.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.