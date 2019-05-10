SECTIONS
Louis Farrakhan Shows His True Colors After Being Banned from Facebook

By Makenna Baird
Published May 10, 2019 at 1:26pm
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan spoke at a Chicago Catholic church on Thursday night, denouncing Facebook and Instagram after being banned from the sites earlier this month. Farrakhan also denied accusations of anti-Semitism and racism.

Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church has a history of inviting controversial figures to speak, including former President Barack Obama’s pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who in a post-9/11 sermon declared, “Not God bless America, God d— America!”

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the political activist and MSNBC host who shot to fame in the late 1980s after slandering the innocent men accused in the Tawana Brawley rape case, has also spoken at the church.

Facebook released a statement on May 2 saying it banned Farrakhan and other users who “promote or engage in violence or hate.”

During his address, Farrakhan claimed he has never used hate speech against the Jews, yet referred to them as “satanic” only moments later.

“I do not hate Jewish people,” he said. “Not one that is with me has ever committed a crime against the Jewish people, black people, white people. As long as you don’t attack us, we won’t bother you.”

“The enemy is so hateful of me,” he continued. “I have never been arrested. No drunken driving. What have I done that you hate me like that?”

Despite claiming he hasn’t expressed hatred for Jews, he sounded anti-Semitic themes.

“I’m here to separate the good Jews from the satanic Jews,” he said.

Farrakhan has a history of making offensive comments about Jewish people.

In 1984, Farrakhan called Judaism a “gutter religion” and compared himself to Adolf Hitler.

Last year, he preached a sermon degrading religious Jews as “infecting the world” with their “filthy” Talmud.

“You and I are gonna have to learn to distinguish between the righteous Jew and the satanic Jews who have infected the whole world with poison and deceit,” he said.

“I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-termite,” the Nation of Islam leader said in October last year.

Makenna Baird
Contributor, News
Makenna Baird is a graduate from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. In addition to her work writing for The Western Journal, she has experience editing newsletters, financial reports and advertisements. With a passion for storytelling, she is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Makenna Baird has been a freelance writer with The Western Journal since 2019. She graduated from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. Previously, Makenna edited newsletters, financial reports and advertisements for corporate clients with Ott Editorial. Nowadays, she writes short fiction in her spare time and works toward becoming a more established author. She is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Birthplace
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Nationality
American
Education
BA, Writing, Calvin College
Location
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







