Louis Gohmert: Lisa Page Has ‘Given Us More Insights’ Than Peter Strzok

Days after a congressional hearing devolved into partisan bickering as lawmakers grilled Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok over the bureau’s handling of presidential election-related probes, some Republicans are expressing more optimism after closed-door interviews with former FBI attorney Lisa Page.

Strzok and Page have been at the center of claims by President Donald Trump and others that federal agencies showed bias in investigating then-candidates Trump and Hillary Clinton. The two were reportedly having an affair when they exchanged text messages disparaging the Republican nominee.

U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, was among those who reacted positively to this week’s conversations with Page.

“She has given us more insights to who was involved in what,” he said in a recent interview with Fox News.

Gohmert went on to say that Page appeared to be a “more contrite person” than Strzok, though he made it clear he had no illusions about her political position.

TRENDING: National Guard Deployment Nets Arrest of 10,000 ‘Deportable Aliens’

“She’s a Democrat,” he said. “She wanted Hillary to win and she did not want Trump to win. And that’s been obvious.”

Nevertheless, Gohmert appeared to imply that her answers have helped lead them to other high-ranking FBI officials who might have acted inappropriately. He said attorneys for the bureau at times attempted to cut her off before she revealed too much information.

“There were times the FBI lawyers would be reaching for the button to mute her comment and she would answer before the thing could mute her comment,” Gohmert said.

Though he did not mention names of individuals possibly involved in the current congressional probe, he described a former CIA director and a former director of national intelligence as “guilty dogs” in the wake of their unspecified recent comments.

Do you have confidence in the congressional probe? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“When I hear (John) Brennan or (James) Clapper either saying the kinds of things they’ve been saying recently, then it tells me, wow, we must be getting close to them,” Gohmert said. “Those guilty dogs are barking pretty loud.”

Page’s closed-door testimony began on Friday and continued Monday. Gohmert said that regardless of whether Page testifies in public, he expects her answers to be useful in the investigation.

“I think she’ll be a good witness,” he said. “I don’t know that we’re going to have a public hearing with her. But the important thing is to continue to gather the evidence.”

Gohmert was joined by other GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, who applauded Page’s openness.

“Lisa Page is a very credible witness,” Meadows said. “She’s doing her best to help us find the truth.”

RELATED: Brandon Weichert: The Deep State Finds Its Next Target

He further assessed that “in ways she has been falsely accused of not being willing to cooperate” with investigators.

Instead, Meadows said that she appears to be “willing to help in the spirit of transparency.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.