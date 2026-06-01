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Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks at an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks at an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Louisiana Passes Key Bill Letting Churches Protect Themselves from Leftist Protesters

 By Michael Austin  June 1, 2026 at 4:43pm
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Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed two bills allowing churches to remove people disrupting their services.

The legislation — which also increases criminal penalties for such conduct — comes months after left-wing protesters disrupted services at Cities Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over a pastor’s association with federal immigration enforcement.

Landry said that the state would not tolerate such conduct, as noted by a May 19 report from NOLA.com.

“In Louisiana, we are committed to maintaining the right to worship without interference and we remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding religious liberty,” he said.

“With the signing of these two bills, those protections just became stronger.”

The first measure signed by Landry was House Bill 294, proposed by state Rep. Gabe Firment, a Republican.

That bill shields people lawfully on church property from civil and criminal liability if they use force to remove trespassers asked to leave.

But the legislation does not permit deadly force, and makes clear that the force must be “limited to an amount reasonably and apparently necessary to terminate the trespass or substantial disruption, or force proportionate to that used by the person committing the trespass or causing the disruption.”

The other measure, House Bill 68, was introduced by state Rep. Laurie Schlegel, a Republican.

It expands the definition of “disturbing the peace” to cover disruptions at worship services.

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Anyone convicted of such conduct would face prison sentences of between 30 days and 6 months.

The Department of Justice has charged at least 39 individuals involved with the Cities Church disruption, according to a report from CBS News.

One individual is former CNN reporter Don Lemon, who pleaded not guilty.

The defendants are being prosecuted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which allows federal prosecutions of those blocking abortion facilities, but also includes protections for houses of worship.

They are also being prosecuted for conspiring to interfere with the rights of the Christians worshipping in the church.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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